Santa ‘sleighs’ the City of La Porte for its annual Santa Parade
Donning his famous red suit paired with his jolly smile, Santa was impossible to miss as he rode through the streets of La Porte to spread some holiday cheer. The beloved Christmas character made his annual visit to the City on Saturday, November 26 to take part in its Santa Parade.
Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists. It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana.
Crown Point kicks off the holiday season with Annual Tree & Tank Lighting Ceremonies
Crown Point’s historic downtown square is once again alight with festive cheer following the city's Annual Tree & Tank Lighting Ceremonies. The beloved tradition always marks the start of a packed calendar of holiday events for the Hub City, and this year, the night’s festivities were bigger than ever before.
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman
GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
When is the First Day of Winter and What is the Winter Solstice?
After bouts of snow in recent weeks, the Chicago area is seeing 50-degree temperatures and enjoyable conditions. But with it being late November, some are bracing for the chilly weather again. Even though the snow and cold will likely come sooner, the official start to winter is still weeks away.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Free holiday stage play coming to the Glen Theater on December 3
There is profound truth in the simple idiom that, “to whom much is given, much is required.”. In Gary, there are countless good people constantly doing good things for good causes throughout the year with nothing expected in return but the gratification of knowing that they are making a difference. But no matter how much is done, giving is in many ways like love. There are always more needs, so you can never give too much.
NIPSCO worker dies while working on substation in Cedar Lake, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in northwest Indiana are investigating a death at a NIPSCO electric substation.A contractor working for Ryan Construction was killed at the Hanover Station in Cedar Lake on Friday morning.Police are investigating what led to the worker's death.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy! She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
Tickets Going Fast for Holiday Concert
(La Porte, IN) - A Christmas music concert extravaganza in La Porte is scheduled next month. The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's 28th Annual Holiday at the Pops will take place on December 10 at 7:00 p.m. at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium. The concert will feature the La Porte...
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
Heavy showers sneak in early Sunday across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms possible overnight into early Sunday–otherwise, ideal weather for the rest of the weekend! Monday at a glance Circle of Lights Indianapolis Forecast It’s that time of the year again! The circle will be lit later on tonight to kick off the Christmas season. Luckily, we won’t freeze like we did in years […]
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
Two people killed in wrong-way crash on southbound I-65 in Crown Point, Indiana area
CROWN POINT, Indiana - Two people were killed, and another seriously injured, when a driver going the wrong way caused a crash on I-65 in the Crown Point, Indiana area on Saturday. Indiana State Police said the whole thing started with a minor crash at the Family Express on U.S....
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
Precautions Advised as Chicago and Cook County Return to ‘Medium' COVID Alert Level
With Chicago and suburban Cook County back under an elevated COVID alert level, health officials are reiterating precautions to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, especially with more gatherings planned through the end of the year. Both Chicago and Cook County shifted from "low" to "medium" community level status Friday...
