As DC’s Silver Line extends, Georgetown students finally have an easier route to an international airport

The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
WJLA
Travelers flocking to and from new Dulles Metro Station for Thanksgiving travel
STERLING, Va. (7News) — New numbers obtained by 7News from Metro show how many people have used the new Metro station at Dulles Airport this Thanksgiving week. Normally Metro measures activity by counting the number of people who enter a station, but in this case 7News also asked for the number of people exiting, since local residents taking Metro to Dulles Airport for holiday travel would have been exiting and not entering the station.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
World Cup brings big crowds to DC bars, restaurants
WASHINGTON — The World Cup’s translating into big business for bars and restaurants in the D.C. area. Fans packed sports bars all across the region to watch the international soccer tournament. However, the United States’ match against England, on Friday, was likely the biggest draw. Staff at...
WJLA
6 teens, including 13-year-old girl, among those facing vehicle-related charges in DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD added that four other adults face similar charges. A list of those arrested, and which charges each faces, can be found...
mocoshow.com
Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building
The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Metrobus hit by gunfire in 'apparent road rage incident' in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway into a possible road rage shooting Saturday afternoon involving a Metrobus in D.C., marking the second road rage shooting investigation launched in D.C. since Friday. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) say officers responded to reports of gunfire hitting a Metrobus near Southern Avenue and Pennsylvania...
PhillyBite
Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in Washington DC?
WASHINGTON, DC - There are a few places you can try out: whether you're looking to get some quick chicken wings in DC or spend a few hours in the city enjoying a delicious meal. You have to know where to go!. Proper Social in Washington, DC. Located in the...
44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 44-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Southwest D.C. early yesterday morning. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating this shooting, which took place shortly before 3 am. A report of gunshots led police to the 4000 Block of South Capitol Street. There, police discovered 44-year-old Sherif Akande of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and his back. Akande was pronounced dead at the scene. There have been no arrests at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post 44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Harpers Ferry, WV
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a well-liked summer time street journey cease, with quick access to a number of cities and surrounding states. Hike the cliffs for an eagle’s eye view over the rivers. Stroll by centuries of historical past in downtown Harpers Ferry and the Harpers Ferry Nationwide Historic Park. See Civil Warfare period cannons, early America sweet retailers, and a provide cease for Lewis and Clark! There are simply sufficient issues to do in Harpers Ferry to make it an ideal sooner or later cease in your subsequent street journey!
alxnow.com
Five Guys moving corporate headquarters to Alexandria
Five Guys is moving its corporate headquarters to Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, according to the Washington Business Journal. The burger chain, which opened its first location in Arlington in 1986, has been headquartered in Lorton for nearly a decade. It is moving to a 40,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1940 Duke Street in the Carlyle Crescent building.
dcnewsnow.com
Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with Stolen Car and Stole Weapons
The Montgomery County Department of Police was working with the ATF after a group of five or six people ran a stolen car into a gun shop in Rockville, Md. then stole weapons from the business. Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with …. The Montgomery County Department of...
WTOP
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after car crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
ggwash.org
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
fox5dc.com
Black woman reports getting cup with 'monkey' printed as customer's name at Maryland Starbucks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Starbuck employee is suspended, and an investigation is underway after a Maryland woman reported that the word "monkey" was printed as the customer's name on her cup. Monique Pugh said the incident happened on November 19 at a Starbucks store in Annapolis Mall. According to Pugh,...
Man pinned between cars in Northeast DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man who was on foot in Northeast Friday afternoon died after he was pinned between two vehicles. DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the situation at 2:40 p.m. The tweet said the person was pinned temporarily in the 900 block of K St. NE. Medics took him to the […]
Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
