BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI Valpo Vikings conquer the field and stage
The Valparaiso High School (VHS) Drama Club has been working hard during rehearsals these past couple weeks leading up to another spectacular performance that wowed the audience. Three live performances were presented on November 18, 19, and 20 of their rendition of "The Comedy of Terrible Errors" written by Don Zolidis.
Two Gary schools win third place in Spell Bowl competition
After years of inactivity, the Gary Schools is officially back in the Spell Bowl game. Earlier in November, scholars from all five Gary Community School Corporation elementary schools traveled to Merrillville Intermediate School for the spelling competition. Banneker at Marquette and Daniel Hale Williams each snagged third place in their respective divisions.
WNDU
Riley falls in season opener against LaPorte
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Riley boys basketball team falls in the season opener at home against LaPorte, 60-51. The Wildcats had a 2 point lead going into halftime, but couldn’t hold it as the Slicers win a tightly contested game. LaPorte’s Kyle Kirkham led the...
School districts fight and dodge Indiana’s $1-school-building giveaway law
Scott Miller had an offer on the table. The superintendent of Hammond City Schools had a couple of older buildings that were no longer needed for classroom instruction, Gavit and Clark high schools. “I actually have a buyer,” said Miller. It was the city of Hammond. Miller said the city government was interested in repurposing […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
After congressional loss, Pekau ready to keep Orland Park a ‘fantastic town’
In Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau’s first board meeting since his loss to Sean Casten for a congressional seat, he expressed disappointment with the loss but said he was happy he is still running the village. At Monday’s meeting, Pekau said he was not happy with the way the...
Man charged with Ross-Ade bomb threat after reportedly losing sports bet
A man in northwestern Indiana allegedly threatened to bomb Ross-Ade Stadium to avoid losing a bet on Purdue football. Cristian Garcia Vieyra, 25, of East Chicago, Indiana, reportedly commented on a Boiler Football Instagram post on Nov. 5 about 1 p.m., saying he was going to bomb the stadium. Not long after, he deleted the comment and the account used to make it, Tippecanoe County police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Free holiday stage play coming to the Glen Theater on December 3
There is profound truth in the simple idiom that, “to whom much is given, much is required.”. In Gary, there are countless good people constantly doing good things for good causes throughout the year with nothing expected in return but the gratification of knowing that they are making a difference. But no matter how much is done, giving is in many ways like love. There are always more needs, so you can never give too much.
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
WNDU
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
WISH-TV
Remains found in Lake County marsh identified as missing Merrillville woman
GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The...
valpo.life
Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy
Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System wins Aspire 2022 Innovation Award
Community Healthcare System has been recognized by Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), a leading provider of human resource, payroll and workforce management solutions, for innovative use of its Dimensions employee self-scheduling technology. UKG honored Community Healthcare System with the 2022 Aspire Innovation Award. The award is part of a longstanding tradition...
Silver Alert canceled, Valparaiso teen found safe
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The Porter County Sheriff’s Office confirms the teen was found safe. VALPARAISO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old boy out of Valparaiso, Indiana. The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Max Cannon, a 16-year-old white male described as 5 […]
Retired nurse makes transplant history at Northwestern Medical
CHICAGO — Surgeons have performed Northwestern Medical’s first successful combined lung-liver transplant. The patient was 63-year-old Patricio Collera who retired from nursing while working at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in 2019. The retirement was not by choice, but rather due to his own declining health from interstitial lung disease and non-alcoholic liver disease. In February, he […]
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of woman missing more than 2 years
Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.
travelawaits.com
This Indiana Town Loves A Christmas Story Almost More Than Cleveland — Here’s Why
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story is at the top of many people’s favorite movies list. It is played nonstop during the holiday season. I think we all remember the one line repeated throughout the movie when Ralphie said he wanted a BB gun for Christmas: “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
Forest Park Review
Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, a Broadview classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and...
