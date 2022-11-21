ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant defeats Detroit Mercy 98-88 in Paradise Invitational

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Doug Edert’s 23 points helped Bryant defeat Detroit Mercy 98-88 on Monday to conclude the round-robin Paradise Invitational.

Edert made seven 3-pointers and added a couple of free throws for the Bulldogs (4-1). Earl Timberlake scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Sherif Kenney had 16 points.

Antoine Davis finished with 29 points and five assists for the Titans (2-3). Jayden Stone added 24 points and six assists for Detroit Mercy. Jordan Phillips had 11 points.

Bryant’s next game is Saturday against Syracuse on the road, and Detroit Mercy hosts Charlotte on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

