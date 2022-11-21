Read full article on original website
uga.edu
UGA Music Business Program hosts third Artists’ Rights Symposium
Copyright, royalty and contract experts convened at the University of Georgia Terry College of Business on Nov. 15 to discuss the challenges facing authors and songwriters and ways to strengthen intellectual property protections. The series of roundtable discussions — “Know Your Rights: The Future of Authorship and Copyright Office”— was...
uga.edu
Dr. Justin Conrad Appointed to Savannah River National Lab
Dr. Justin Conrad, the Gary K. Bertsch Director of the Center for International Trade & Security (CITS) and Associate Professor of International Affairs at SPIA has received a joint appointment to the Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL), which is the first joint appointment that SRNL has had with the University of Georgia.
uga.edu
State of IT address highlights progress, coming initiatives
Progress is being made on the University of Georgia’s IT strategic goals, and there are even bigger IT initiatives on the horizon to grow the university’s research enterprise, improve tools for teaching and learning, and introduce new technologies to improve business processes, Timothy M. Chester said during his annual State of Technology address.
uga.edu
UGA partners with Spin for Bulldog Bike Share program
The University of Georgia has partnered with Spin, a leading micromobility company, to bring e-bikes back to the Athens campus. The Bulldog Bike Share program includes electric pedal-assist bikes that are available to students, faculty, staff and visitors. The GPS-enabled electric pedal-assist bikes will be located throughout the UGA Athens...
uga.edu
Community threads
A story that combines campus, alumni, sustainability, the Georgia Bulldogs, and local partnerships weaves the fabric held together by Community threads:. It might be difficult to see on television or while attending a game in Sanford Stadium, but if you were to examine the University of Georgia’s football jerseys closely, you would see tokens from past games in the form of darned tears or re-stitched seams.
