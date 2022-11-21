ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022

We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City

When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

16 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 24-27

Need something to do after eating all that turkey? Bring the family along to the family-friendly events happening in OKC this weekend! From festivals to tree lightings, there is something fun for everyone to enjoy as the holiday season begins! While you’re at it, you can start to mark some items and names off of your gift list at the various shopping events.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Crews battle house fire on S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4801 SE 104th near South Sunnylane Road on Tuesday night. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Three cats are still missing. "The one thing in this area, we don't have hydrant,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday

OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Police search for burglary suspects in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two burglary suspects in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pair of burglars ran from police Tuesday morning, and a search is underway in a neighborhood near Southwest 25th Street and May Avenue. They have not released many other details at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond pizza shop anticipates busy night ahead of Thanksgiving

EDMOND, Okla. — A pizza shop in Edmond is anticipating a busy night ahead of Thanksgiving. If you’re busy cooking and getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, pizza joints around Oklahoma are staying open for that exact reason. "I know personally, people have all their stuff in...
EDMOND, OK
okctalk.com

Red Carpet property sells for record price

In what may be the highest price ever paid per square foot of land in Oklahoma City, the developers of OAK at NW Expressway and Penn have purchased the Red Carpet carwash property on the southeast corner of that same intersection. The sales price was $2.2 million for under a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May. Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Oklahoma History Center to Hold “Holiday Special” Kilgen Organ Performance

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, November 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Oklahoma History Center will present the 2022 winter performance of the Kilgen theater organ series, featuring organist Lance Luce playing selections with the theme “Holiday Special.” A short Laurel and Hardy film, Big Business (1929), will be shown and an audience sing-along is planned as a part of the performance.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Thousands left without power in Edmond after outage

EDMOND, Okla. — Thousands are without power in Edmond after an outage. On Wednesday evening, Edmond had a power outage impacting over 5,390 customers, so far. KOCO 5 was told the cause of the outage is on the “transmission side” and they are waiting for OG&E to assist.
EDMOND, OK

