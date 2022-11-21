Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KOCO
Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
405magazine.com
OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022
We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City
When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
405magazine.com
16 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 24-27
Need something to do after eating all that turkey? Bring the family along to the family-friendly events happening in OKC this weekend! From festivals to tree lightings, there is something fun for everyone to enjoy as the holiday season begins! While you’re at it, you can start to mark some items and names off of your gift list at the various shopping events.
okcfox.com
Crews battle house fire on S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4801 SE 104th near South Sunnylane Road on Tuesday night. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Three cats are still missing. "The one thing in this area, we don't have hydrant,”...
fourstateshomepage.com
Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday
OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
Penalty Reduction Program extended in Oklahoma City
People with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets can save money and get a fresh start through the penalty reduction program.
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
UPDATE Edmond: More than 5,000 residents power has been restored
Edmond Electric website is reporting there is a outage that is hitting over 5,387 homes on the south side of Edmond at this time.
KOCO
Police search for burglary suspects in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two burglary suspects in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pair of burglars ran from police Tuesday morning, and a search is underway in a neighborhood near Southwest 25th Street and May Avenue. They have not released many other details at this time.
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
KOCO
Security guard shoots, kills subject entering Oklahoma City dispensary with weapon
OKLAHOMA CITY — A security guard at an Oklahoma City dispensary shot and killed a subject who tried to enter the store with a weapon Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. at Mango Cannabis, 6201 NW Expressway. Oklahoma City police said the security guard confronted and shot...
KOCO
Edmond pizza shop anticipates busy night ahead of Thanksgiving
EDMOND, Okla. — A pizza shop in Edmond is anticipating a busy night ahead of Thanksgiving. If you’re busy cooking and getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, pizza joints around Oklahoma are staying open for that exact reason. "I know personally, people have all their stuff in...
okctalk.com
Red Carpet property sells for record price
In what may be the highest price ever paid per square foot of land in Oklahoma City, the developers of OAK at NW Expressway and Penn have purchased the Red Carpet carwash property on the southeast corner of that same intersection. The sales price was $2.2 million for under a...
News On 6
OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May. Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Thanksgiving has already been busy for troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thursday morning the Thanksgiving holiday has already been busy for troopers. From midnight through 9 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions. Troopers said they have already worked two fatalities during that time. Thanksgiving brings more...
visitokc.com
Oklahoma History Center to Hold “Holiday Special” Kilgen Organ Performance
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, November 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Oklahoma History Center will present the 2022 winter performance of the Kilgen theater organ series, featuring organist Lance Luce playing selections with the theme “Holiday Special.” A short Laurel and Hardy film, Big Business (1929), will be shown and an audience sing-along is planned as a part of the performance.
City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections
Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council chose to not take up items calling that would have made it easier for police to arrest the homeless. The post City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Thousands left without power in Edmond after outage
EDMOND, Okla. — Thousands are without power in Edmond after an outage. On Wednesday evening, Edmond had a power outage impacting over 5,390 customers, so far. KOCO 5 was told the cause of the outage is on the “transmission side” and they are waiting for OG&E to assist.
Comments / 0