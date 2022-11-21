Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
MLive.com
Ville Husso posts third shutout as Red Wings win third in row
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings finished their recent road trip with momentum and carried it over Wednesday into the start of their longest homestand of the season. Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout in 13 games, a 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Minnesota Wild to Honor Bob Kurtz on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will honor retired radio play-by-play announcer Bob Kurtz on Saturday, Feb. 11, when the team hosts the New Jerseys Devils at 7 p.m. on Bob Kurtz Night. The Wild will celebrate Kurtz's broadcasting career throughout the game on Feb. 11. The first 10,000...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Bruins 2
"We built in that game," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of his team's steady progression throughout the contest. "What happened is Spencer Knight was really strong in the first period. You get that good feeling from your goaltender, and I think we really fed off that." For a quick...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Blues after Skinner's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -174, Sabres +150; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the St. Louis Blues after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 7-2 win...
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Ducks after Kreider's 2-goal game
New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -167, Ducks +143; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 5-3 win...
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
NHL
Coyotes Partner with Junior Achievement to Help Teach Life Skills
Volunteers met at Joseph Zito Elementary School to share experiences and promote skillsets needed to succeed in a global economy. Volunteers from the Arizona Coyotes met up at Joseph Zito Elementary School in Phoenix last Friday, hoping to teach life skills and offer advice through sharing their own personal experiences.
FOX Sports
Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win
Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4...
NHL
Gourde Scouts His 'Bobble'
In the first of five bobblehead giveaways for fans attending Kraken home games, fan favorite Yanni Gourde's likeness debuts Wednesday. Here's what he thinks. Last Thursday morning before playing his 400th NHL game, an overtime home against the New York Rangers, Kraken forward Yanni Gourde answered questions about the feat with his usual humility and gratitude about playing a game he loves. Then the hard-nosed reporting group fired away the tough questions - about whether Gourde had yet viewed his bobblehead likeness?
FOX Sports
Faulk's power-play goal lifts streaking Blues past Ducks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk had a power-play goal late in the third period and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Faulk’s goal snapped a 1-all tie with 4:13 left in the...
Granato open to Luukkonen earning a spot in Buffalo
Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” on Tuesday morning on his team’s struggles in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. Here’s some of what he had to say:
NHL
BLOG: Hossa Recalls Biggest Goal in his Career
The Blackhawks legend reflects on the many goals he's scored and accomplished in his Hall of Fame career. Scoring over 1,100 points during his 19-year NHL career, Marian Hossa is a man of many goals (529 to be exact). Back in Chicago for his jersey retirement ceremony, Hossa reflected this past weekend on the most important goals - both the metaphorical and literal ones - throughout his career.
NHL
Red Wings share what they're thankful for this holiday season
DETROIT -- American Thanksgiving is a special time where friends and family come together to share a meal and count their blessings from the past year. With that in mind, DetroitRedWings.com recently asked head coach Derek Lalonde and several Red Wings players what they are thankful for this holiday season.
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Matej Blumel to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Matej Blumel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Blumel, 22, has appeared in six games with Dallas and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on...
Yardbarker
Red Wings blank Predators behind Ville Husso, strong defense
Ville Husso made 26 saves in goal to record his third shutout of the season and lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-0 home win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek and Michael Rasmussen each scored goals for Detroit, which won its third straight game.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks host the Canadiens on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to end a five-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Chicago is 6-6-3 overall and 4-5-1 at home. The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals...
NHL
Number 71 ... And A Half
Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
FOX Sports
Skinner scores 2; Sabres win 6-2, to snap Blues' 7-game roll
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal, second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 Wednesday night, snapping the Blues' seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an eight-game...
