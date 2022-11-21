Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton barber shop becomes place for hot holiday meal -- not a haircut -- this Thanksgiving
DAYTON — No haircuts this Thanksgiving Day at the Lux Barber Lounge, 1115 W. Third St. in Dayton. No, this was the place to get a hot holiday meal and a serving of love. “We don’t have it all, but we know there are people that are less fortunate,” Antwione Shackleford, the co-organizer of the Thanksgiving Giveback told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz.
Lock 27 Brewing, Bill’s Donut Shop unveils new beer collaboration
The new collaboration, the Bill's Donut Shop Stout, is a pastry stout brewed with ingredients straight from the Bill's bakery.
dayton247now.com
50th annual Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton on Friday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The holiday season officially begins in downtown Dayton on Friday, November 25, with the annual Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s theme is a golden anniversary that includes the return...
dayton247now.com
Local businesses serve Thanksgiving dinner to the community with food drive-thru
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Families lined up across from Estridge Market on Hoover Avenue and waited to be served freshly cooked food on Thanksgiving Day. Owens Entertainment and Estridge Market partnered together after the Dayton Convention Center canceled its Thanksgiving dinner three years ago. The two organizers agree that recruiting...
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
dayton247now.com
Miamisburg Turkey Trot completes with thousands in attendance
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - The Ohio River Road Runners Club held their annual Turkey Trot with over 4000 participants finishing the race. The annual Thanksgiving Day marathon was held on November 24, 2022 and started promptly at 8:30 a.m. at Riverfront Park. Runners started on South Main Street and West...
Miami Valley Meals gives out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meals went out to families in need across the Miami Valley Wednesday. One organization planned to give away more than 13,000 Thanksgiving dinners. Wednesday was the third turkey takeaway for Miami Valley Meals. The organization started out of the pandemic as a way to address food insecurity in our region. A […]
dayton247now.com
Non-profits are sharing where you can get a hot Thanksgiving meal with family
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It’s the season of giving with many groups across the Miami Valley stepping in to serve families a hot Thanksgiving dinner. This comes after some parts of Dayton are considered food insecure. The House of Bread is a community kitchen at the edge of West Dayton on Orth Avenue.
Farm and Dairy
Food equipment, tables, booths, and misc.
Public auction for the assets of Our Hero Express Subs in Springfield, Ohio. All the food equipment and fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 250 lots. TurboChef 1618 Conveyor Pizza oven, TurboChef Tornado Convection Oven, Electric Conveyor Toaster Oven, Stainless deep bay sinks, & Stainless tables. Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine. Turbo-Air Refrigerated display case. Commercial Microwaves, Shelving Units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Commercial Ice machines. Commercial steamer, tables and chairs and booths. Approximately 250 lots and more items being added.. Preview is by appointment only. Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Nov. 24-27
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday is upon us, which means things are happening around the Miami Valley, alongside the food and shopping. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this holiday weekend, Nov. 24-27. Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Zumba Class – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 […]
dayton247now.com
SICSA again offering its Mediocre Pet Portraits for Giving Tuesday
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Just in time for the holidays, you can get an average-looking portrait of your exceptional pet drawn by artists who are doing their best!. SICSA is again offering Mediocre Pet Portraits on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. “No one thinks of their pets as ordinary, but...
Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show
*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
dayton247now.com
The Foodbank to host food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Foodbank will be hosting an additional food distribution event on Tuesday, November 22nd for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance. Guests of the distribution will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge to alleviate food insecurity...
dayton.com
SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season
Deals abound on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The day after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season! There is no better way to celebrate than to shop local and support area entrepreneurs. Below is a list of some of the locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where...
‘All is bright’: Where to see Christmas lights in the Miami Valley
Here is a list of places you can take your friends and family to see glowing holiday light displays across the Miami Valley.
dayton247now.com
Vigil honoring the lives lost at Club Q held in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents, city and county leaders gathered in downtown Dayton on Tuesday night, to honor the lives lost at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday, into Sunday morning. Those present at the vigil stood shoulder to shoulder at MJ's, one of downtown Dayton's gay bars. Vigil...
dayton247now.com
Greater Dayton RTA is bringing Santa to town!
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority's (RTA) 2022 Holiday Bus is bringing Santa Claus to town!. On Friday, November 25, the bus will be unveiled at the Dayton Holiday Festival's Grande Illumination and Dayton Children's Parade. RELATED COVERAGE: 50th annual Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton on...
Dayton Young Black Professionals host annual ‘West Dayton Give Back’ this week
DAYTON — This week the Dayton Young Black Professionals will host their annual West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative. The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, November 23, and is for those in need of meals this holiday week. >>Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen...
