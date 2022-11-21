Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
dayton247now.com
West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative providing meals for 1,000 residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- During the third annual West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative, Montgomery County Strategic Initiatives will partner with Dayton Young Black Professionals, Miami Valley Meals, area businesses, and organizations to provide Thanksgiving dinners for nearly 1,000 citizens. The drive-thru giveaway will take place in...
dayton247now.com
ArriveSafe program returns for Thanksgiving holiday weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Wednesday the ArriveSafe program will return for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The program will be providing vouchers for a free Uber ride to Montgomery County residents by scanning a QR code. The QR code puts the voucher in...
dayton247now.com
Boy who had organs stolen by human traffickers is now receiving care in Dayton
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It’s a story so horrific it’s hard to believe – a boy’s organs were stolen by human traffickers. The shocking story started with a family fleeing persecution in Northeast Africa. They found freedom in the US and eventually moved to Cincinnati. The boy,...
dayton247now.com
Greater Dayton RTA is bringing Santa to town!
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority's (RTA) 2022 Holiday Bus is bringing Santa Claus to town!. On Friday, November 25, the bus will be unveiled at the Dayton Holiday Festival's Grande Illumination and Dayton Children's Parade. RELATED COVERAGE: 50th annual Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton on...
dayton247now.com
Vigil honoring the lives lost at Club Q held in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents, city and county leaders gathered in downtown Dayton on Tuesday night, to honor the lives lost at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday, into Sunday morning. Those present at the vigil stood shoulder to shoulder at MJ's, one of downtown Dayton's gay bars. Vigil...
dayton247now.com
YMCA locker room policy sparks controversy, some residents terminate membership
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Xenia couple has terminated their membership with the local YMCA. “My wife had an unfortunate encounter, and she went into the locker room to change and there was a man in there changing.” Until that incident in late September, Pastor Van Holloway and his wife were members of the Xenia YMCA for years.
dayton247now.com
Protesters want Dayton officials to change their minds about Day-Mont building
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A small group of people gathered Tuesday to protest the demolition of the Day-Mont Behavioral Health Care building. Elizabeth Early, a community organizer, said that the Day-Mont building is an historic civil rights landmark dating to President Lyndon Johnson's Great Society and War on Poverty efforts in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
dayton247now.com
Proposed $26M sports center to result in major economic impact for Dayton region
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A new sports and events center may be coming to the Miami Valley. The facility aims to attract regional sports tournaments and other events to the city’s core. The proposed $26 million facility is expected to result in doubled economic impact for the...
dayton247now.com
50th annual Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton on Friday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The holiday season officially begins in downtown Dayton on Friday, November 25, with the annual Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s theme is a golden anniversary that includes the return...
dayton247now.com
Stores in Dayton Mall offering a variety of payment methods
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Shoppers are enjoying the early Black Friday deals. “A lot of good deals going on,” said Summer Doss. And with the different payment methods retailers are offering, people say their money goes further. “Get what we want a lot easier knowing you could pay for...
dayton247now.com
Non-profits are sharing where you can get a hot Thanksgiving meal with family
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It’s the season of giving with many groups across the Miami Valley stepping in to serve families a hot Thanksgiving dinner. This comes after some parts of Dayton are considered food insecure. The House of Bread is a community kitchen at the edge of West Dayton on Orth Avenue.
dayton247now.com
RTA thanking customers by offering free rides Thanksgiving Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greater Dayton RTA is saying 'thank you' to the Miami Valley by offering free rides on Thanksgiving. Anyone going anywhere along the regularly scheduled routes, and through paratransit services can simply hop on a bus; no ticket required. RTA will run its regular schedule on...
dayton247now.com
Goodwill Easterseals serves Thanksgiving meal to Ukrainian refugees in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley on Tuesday welcomed Ukrainian refugees living in the Dayton area to a Thanksgiving meal. Lance Detrick, president of Goodwill Easterseals, said that the refugees have been learning English at their facility for several months. He said the Ukrainians here are very reliable, hard workers, who are also working at night.
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of Allwen Drive after a fight involving 10 people
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of the 400 block of Allwen Drive in Dayton, after a female was stabbed during a fight that involved 10 people. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a verbal altercation is what eventually led to a female victim being stabbed in the back.
dayton247now.com
Raidersgiving offers Thanksgiving meal for those who might be missing family over holiday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wright State University students, faculty, staff and alumni gathered on Wednesday for Raidersgiving. The 11th annual holiday meal featured traditional Thanksgiving meal: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese, green beans, rolls and pies. The meal also included Halal chicken and Indian stew with rice.
dayton247now.com
Bars and police prepare for 'Drinksgiving', advise partiers to plan ahead
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Some call it 'Drinksgiving' others call it 'Blackout Wednesday'. Regardless, we know a lot of people will be headed out to party Wednesday evening. Cincinnati's Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge says...
dayton247now.com
Bethel Local Schools facing lawsuit over bathroom policies
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Bethel Local Schools are facing a lawsuit after a group of Muslim and Christian parents decided to sue the district over bathroom policies. In January, the district decided to give transgender students the freedom to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. The...
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Officer Burton's name added to memorial
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- A small ceremony took place Friday to unveil Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton's name being permanently added to the Richmond Fire and Police Memorial. The ceremony was attended by Burton's family and police officers from the department. The department said on its social media page that...
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley Meal hosts Thanksgiving Turkey Takeaway
Miami Valley Meals is hosting its third annual turkey takeaway event for those in need on Wednesday, November 23. The organization is giving away free meals including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, and stuffing. Many are feeling the increase in prices and it's impacting people who don't ordinarily...
dayton247now.com
Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) has sent a letter to the Thetford Corporation, the parent company of Norcold LLC, urging the company to reconsider closing operations at plants in Gettysburg and Sidney. The proposed closure would layoff 350 employees and shift manufacturing overseas, according to Brown.
