Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Nov. 24-27
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday is upon us, which means things are happening around the Miami Valley, alongside the food and shopping. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this holiday weekend, Nov. 24-27. Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Zumba Class – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 […]
Greater Dayton RTA is bringing Santa to town!
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority's (RTA) 2022 Holiday Bus is bringing Santa Claus to town!. On Friday, November 25, the bus will be unveiled at the Dayton Holiday Festival's Grande Illumination and Dayton Children's Parade. RELATED COVERAGE: 50th annual Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton on...
VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand
FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
ArriveSafe program returns for Thanksgiving holiday weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Wednesday the ArriveSafe program will return for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The program will be providing vouchers for a free Uber ride to Montgomery County residents by scanning a QR code. The QR code puts the voucher in...
Water main break closes portion of Trotwood road
A section of Free Pike is closed from Denlinger Road to Camelot Road.
Food truck taking up donations for Dayton Children’s Hospital
The Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck is collecting toy donations for patients at Dayton Children's Hospital this holiday season.
West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative providing meals for 1,000 residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- During the third annual West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative, Montgomery County Strategic Initiatives will partner with Dayton Young Black Professionals, Miami Valley Meals, area businesses, and organizations to provide Thanksgiving dinners for nearly 1,000 citizens. The drive-thru giveaway will take place in...
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
Dayton Foodbank holding distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
This distribution is a drive-thru event and clients are asked to not arrive before 12 p.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into Dayton home
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a truck hits a home in Dayton. Crews responded to a reported vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Drive just before 3:00 a.m. according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck...
Recycle holiday lights at Five Rivers MetroParks starting Dec. 1
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents can drop off their holiday lights for recycling starting Thursday, Dec. 1. Five Rivers MetroParks and Cohen Recycling are providing bins at six locations. Cohen Recycling will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation based on how many lights are recycled. Residents can...
Person shows up at hospital after Dayton shooting
Police said the person told them the shooting happened on Philadelphia Drive at West Riverview Avenue.
Results are in: Beavercreek residents pass 2.15 mills street levy
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Voters in the City of Beavercreek passed a 2.15 mills street levy in the 2022 midterm election, according to final election results released on Tuesday, November 22, by the Greene County Board of Elections. An estimated $3.5 million is set to be generated annually by the...
Springfield man honored by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group for community service
Martin, the owner of The Ability Builders, LLC, was looking to hire more employees in July so that they could expand their impact on the community.
Road reopens after investigation in Washington Twp.
The sheriff's office reported that the 600 block of Alex Bell Road in Washington Township was temporarily closed.
50th annual Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton on Friday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The holiday season officially begins in downtown Dayton on Friday, November 25, with the annual Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s theme is a golden anniversary that includes the return...
Crash causes delays on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash slowed traffic on I-75 northbound on Wednesday. According to dispatch, two cars crashed near West Second Street on I-75 North. Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT traffic cameras showed several police cars on the […]
Restoration at Dorothy Lane Market to impact traffic until work is completed
The Montgomery County Environmental Services restoration of Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood is expected to impact traffic until the work is completed, according to the Community Information Manager with the City of Kettering. The restoration work is to repair damage caused by a water main break that occured on Friday,...
Businesses, destinations named ‘Best of Logan County’
Local residents have cast their votes for their favorite businesses, public agencies, events and local landmarks this fall. In a spirit of gratefulness for the opportunities and services available within the community, the Bellefontaine Examiner and the Logan County Visitors Bureau today are announcing the winners of more than 60 categories in the 2022 Best of Logan County Contest.
