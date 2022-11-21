ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Nov. 24-27

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday is upon us, which means things are happening around the Miami Valley, alongside the food and shopping. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this holiday weekend, Nov. 24-27. Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Zumba Class – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Greater Dayton RTA is bringing Santa to town!

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority's (RTA) 2022 Holiday Bus is bringing Santa Claus to town!. On Friday, November 25, the bus will be unveiled at the Dayton Holiday Festival's Grande Illumination and Dayton Children's Parade. RELATED COVERAGE: 50th annual Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton on...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand

FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

ArriveSafe program returns for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Wednesday the ArriveSafe program will return for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The program will be providing vouchers for a free Uber ride to Montgomery County residents by scanning a QR code. The QR code puts the voucher in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative providing meals for 1,000 residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- During the third annual West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative, Montgomery County Strategic Initiatives will partner with Dayton Young Black Professionals, Miami Valley Meals, area businesses, and organizations to provide Thanksgiving dinners for nearly 1,000 citizens. The drive-thru giveaway will take place in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
whio.com

1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into Dayton home

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a truck hits a home in Dayton. Crews responded to a reported vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Drive just before 3:00 a.m. according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Recycle holiday lights at Five Rivers MetroParks starting Dec. 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents can drop off their holiday lights for recycling starting Thursday, Dec. 1. Five Rivers MetroParks and Cohen Recycling are providing bins at six locations. Cohen Recycling will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation based on how many lights are recycled. Residents can...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Results are in: Beavercreek residents pass 2.15 mills street levy

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Voters in the City of Beavercreek passed a 2.15 mills street levy in the 2022 midterm election, according to final election results released on Tuesday, November 22, by the Greene County Board of Elections. An estimated $3.5 million is set to be generated annually by the...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

50th annual Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton on Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The holiday season officially begins in downtown Dayton on Friday, November 25, with the annual Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s theme is a golden anniversary that includes the return...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crash causes delays on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash slowed traffic on I-75 northbound on Wednesday. According to dispatch, two cars crashed near West Second Street on I-75 North. Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT traffic cameras showed several police cars on the […]
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Businesses, destinations named ‘Best of Logan County’

Local residents have cast their votes for their favorite businesses, public agencies, events and local landmarks this fall. In a spirit of gratefulness for the opportunities and services available within the community, the Bellefontaine Examiner and the Logan County Visitors Bureau today are announcing the winners of more than 60 categories in the 2022 Best of Logan County Contest.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

