Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton247now.com
Woman arrested on reports of waving gun around and firing shots in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman was arrested on Friday after waving a gun around and firing rounds in a Huber Heights neighborhood. On Friday afternoon, Huber Heights Police were dispatched to 4619 Resthaven on reports of a female waving a gun around yelling. More 911 callers said that...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Children's Parade shut down abruptly after shots fired
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Children's Parade, which is a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, was shut down after reports of a possible shot fired at Courthouse Square near Boston Stocker. Eric Henderson, Assistant Chief of the Dayton Police Department, says there were no injuries reported. "At this...
dayton247now.com
One man injured in shooting near holiday festivities in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Springfield near holiday festivities on Friday night. According to Springfield Police, one man was injured in the shooting that began after an argument in the downtown area. The victim was transported to Springfield Regional Medical...
dayton247now.com
Single vehicle rollover crash on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there is a single vehicle rollover crash on I-75 near the Dixie Highway exit. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
dayton247now.com
Streets to close for annual Dayton Turkey Trot
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Streets in Dayton will be closed Sunday, Nov. 27 from 8:30a.m. to 12p.m. for the annual Dayton Turkey Trot, according to Dayton Police. Runners will begin at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at 7 a.m. with race packet pick ups. The kids dash begins at 8:15 a.m. followed by the 5K & half marathon start at 8:30 a.m.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library Northmont branch prepares for move
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Metro Library's Northmont branch will close its doors to the public for the last time on Saturday. The library's branch on 333 West National Road will close at 6 p.m. A new Northmont branch will be located at 700 West National Road in Englewood. Library officials say it will open Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. Library hours begin Monday, Jan. 9.
dayton247now.com
Dayton street being named after local dance company founder
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In honor of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company founder Jeraldyne Blunden, the City of Dayton is renaming a portion of Norwood Avenue after her. A portion of Norwood Avenue, in front of the old Linden Center in West Dayton, will be named after Blunden. There will be...
dayton247now.com
Grinches strike at Oxford charity Christmas tree lot
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Grinches strike at a Christmas tree lot that benefits a local charity. Oxford police say at least ten trees were damaged at the Lion's Club lot uptown. They say it appears the trees were tackled. Tackling the trees bent the metal pegs attached to wooden beams that hold the trees up. Some tree trunks were splintered and will have to be cut shorter.
dayton247now.com
Local businesses serve Thanksgiving dinner to the community with food drive-thru
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Families lined up across from Estridge Market on Hoover Avenue and waited to be served freshly cooked food on Thanksgiving Day. Owens Entertainment and Estridge Market partnered together after the Dayton Convention Center canceled its Thanksgiving dinner three years ago. The two organizers agree that recruiting...
dayton247now.com
Small Business Saturday; local female business owners bridging the gap in their community
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It’s Small Business Saturday, a day to shine a light on small businesses in our communities. The last few years have been difficult for many companies, from COVID-19 to inflation. Dayton 24/7 Now, Clara Faith spoke with three female small business owners asking them why...
dayton247now.com
Christmas tree farm owner looks forward to holiday season despite family tragedy
MORROW, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of a popular tree farm is sharing a message of gratitude this holiday. His family experienced a horrible tragedy, just ahead of the busy season, but that isn't stopping him from spreading joy. 13 years later, Bryan Keeton still loves talking about trees. "There's...
dayton247now.com
Miamisburg Turkey Trot completes with thousands in attendance
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - The Ohio River Road Runners Club held their annual Turkey Trot with over 4000 participants finishing the race. The annual Thanksgiving Day marathon was held on November 24, 2022 and started promptly at 8:30 a.m. at Riverfront Park. Runners started on South Main Street and West...
dayton247now.com
The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill return on Friday, Nov. 25
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is back to bring magical holiday memories to your entire family and friends. "You know we add something new every year," said Anthony Satariano, co-owner of Historic Clifton Mill. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill return on Friday, November 25,...
dayton247now.com
WinterFest at Kings Island returns tonight
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) -- WinterFest at Kings Island is back tonight, November 25!. The annual holiday tradition includes riding some of the park's rides, including the newest wooden roller coaster, Mystic Timbers, seeing the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, more than 5 million lights strung throughout the park, and holiday shows.
dayton247now.com
Dayton men's hoops falls to NC State Thursday
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Dayton men's basketball looked to bounce back from Wednesday's loss to Wisconsin in the Battle 4 Atlantis, but it was NC State winning Thursday's matchup 76-64. The Flyers established early momentum in the opening minutes, leading by as many as seven. However, the Wolfpack would rally to take a 36-32 lead into halftime, and extended that lead to double digits in the second half.
dayton247now.com
Springfield returning to state championship game
PIQUA, OHIO & LONDON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Springfield is headed back to the Division I state championship game after rallying to win 28-24 against Moeller in a semifinal contest. The Wildcats will face St. Edward in a rematch of last year's state championship game, with this year's meeting scheduled for...
Comments / 0