OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Grinches strike at a Christmas tree lot that benefits a local charity. Oxford police say at least ten trees were damaged at the Lion's Club lot uptown. They say it appears the trees were tackled. Tackling the trees bent the metal pegs attached to wooden beams that hold the trees up. Some tree trunks were splintered and will have to be cut shorter.

OXFORD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO