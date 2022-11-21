BUFFALO, NY – Freshman Steph Vergara (Queens, NY/Francis Lewis) netted the game-winning basket with 16 seconds remaining to help secure Head Coach Fajri Ansari's 200th win with the Bengals. Buffalo State finished the night with a 57-54 victory over Medaille to notch their its win of the season. THE...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO