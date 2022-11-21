ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Oklahoma Yeager Shots

For the second straight game, Texas Tech was outgained and lost the turnover battle yet still managed to win. What’s more, in tonight’s 51-48 overtime victory over Oklahoma, the Red Raiders were penalized five more times than Oklahoma for 32 more yards. What this tells me is that Texas Tech is manufacturing wins, and the way they’re doing that is by making more critical plays late in games than their opponents. The Red Raiders scrap and claw, they hang around, and then they make winning plays when it’s winning time.
247Sports

Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Reaction after Huskers land ex-Carolina Panthers, Baylor coach

Nebraska football announced ex-Carolina Panthers and Baylor coach Matt Rhule as its new leader Saturday to kickstart a new era for the Huskers. The news comes one day after Nebraska and interim coach Mickey Joseph finished the season with an upset win at Iowa, one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise forgettable campaign that began with Scott Frost's firing in mid-September.
247Sports

Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast

IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
