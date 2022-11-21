Read full article on original website
For the second straight game, Texas Tech was outgained and lost the turnover battle yet still managed to win. What’s more, in tonight’s 51-48 overtime victory over Oklahoma, the Red Raiders were penalized five more times than Oklahoma for 32 more yards. What this tells me is that Texas Tech is manufacturing wins, and the way they’re doing that is by making more critical plays late in games than their opponents. The Red Raiders scrap and claw, they hang around, and then they make winning plays when it’s winning time.
Sooners squander most all of huge early lead, hold narrow 24-23 edge over Texas Tech at half
The Sooners raced out to a huge lead, but they’re under the gun in Lubbock Saturday evening. They lead the Texas Tech Red Raiders narrowly, 24-23, at halftime at Jones AT&T Stadium. Following a wild start that featured a long kickoff return and an Ethan Downs fumble recovery on...
Matt Rhule agrees to Nebraska football deal, becomes new Huskers head coach
The Nebraska Huskers and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule agreed to a deal. Rhule and the school came to an agreement on a contract to make him the next head coach of Nebraska, the Huskers announced Saturday. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska...
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Reaction after Huskers land ex-Carolina Panthers, Baylor coach
Nebraska football announced ex-Carolina Panthers and Baylor coach Matt Rhule as its new leader Saturday to kickstart a new era for the Huskers. The news comes one day after Nebraska and interim coach Mickey Joseph finished the season with an upset win at Iowa, one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise forgettable campaign that began with Scott Frost's firing in mid-September.
WATCH: Marvin Mims hauls in insane catch in first half of Sooners’ contest at Texas Tech
NORMAN, Okla. — Marvin Mims has been marvelous before and he was marvelous again in the second quarter Saturday evening at Texas Tech. The Sooner wide receiver came up with one of the best plays you’ll ever see. Facing third-and-9 at Oklahoma’s own 45, quarterback Dillon Gabriel heaved...
Sooners’ 10-game winning streak over Texas Tech comes to a crashing halt in 51-48 OT loss
It’s just been that kind of season. The Sooners led by 18, after falling behind, still had a three-point lead in the final minutes, and yet they eventually fell 51-48 in overtime to the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday night in Lubbock. Jeff Lebby dialed up a trick play...
Christopherson: Strong reasons for Husker fans to feel good about Matt Rhule hire
Matt Rhule has already made it Twitter official, with a #NewProfilePic of him dressed in red, a pretty Memorial Stadium shot in the background. It's OK to let yourself briefly feel good, Husker fans. You've been through a lot. Maybe something is turning. Your squad beat a rival on Friday...
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win over Iowa, and handling the days ahead
We now know Mickey Joseph won't be the next permanent Husker head coach. Nebraska announced Matt Rhule as the choice on Saturday morning and Joseph seemed to have knowledge NU was going with an outside hire in the postgame following Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa. Still, Joseph has won his...
Husker247 Podcast: Reaction to new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule
Husker247 writers Mike Schaefer and Michael Bruntz discuss Nebraska's new head coach Matt Rhule after he was named to the position on Saturday morning. How did we get here? What's next for Rhule and what does it mean for the Huskers?. Those questions and more are answered as the Rhule...
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's first offer is to Virginia Tech commit
Virginia Tech cornerback commit Dante Lovett reacts to being offered by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph discusses what's next after final NU game
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph on what's next for him after the end of the regular season.
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
