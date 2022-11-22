Read full article on original website
Related
As Tesla Stock 📉, Musk needed to personally pay $33.5 Billion (previously $21 Billion) for Twitter
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt of ‘stock declines as ceo scrolls social media’. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. V. The market turns. 60. The risk of market decline, which was Musk’s...
How to Play Xbox Game Pass Games on Mac
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft that gives you access to a growing library of Xbox, PC, and cloud games. With so many games to choose from and a multitude of day-one exclusives, Xbox Game Pass is arguably the best value for video game enthusiasts. For a...
Behind the Music of ‘Tár‘ and ’Aftersun‘: Music Supervisor Lucy Bright on Cate Blanchett, the Classical World and the Majesty of ’Under Pressure’
Two of the best and most intriguing films of the year have something in common: music supervisor Lucy Bright. Both “Tár” and “Aftersun” contain some of the most riveting musically based sequences in 2022 cinema, and although Bright can’t take credit for either the use of Mahler’s fifth symphony in the former or Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” in the latter — those having been baked into their auteurs’ scripts — the delicacy with which she made the combinations of original score and source music work in both pictures is evidence of a sensibility that more than lives up...
The Top 5 Reasons to Back up Exchange Online
COVID-19 caused a rapid shift toward remote work and, thus, fueled the rise in adoption of Microsoft Office 365 services, including Exchange Online. While a growing number of users are choosing Exchange Online, the native data protection tools may be insufficient to ensure data protection and compliance retention. And this is where Exchange Online backups come into play.
Adding Light and Dark Modes, with a Toggle Switch, to Your Website
Nowadays, the ability to switch between a light or a dark theme has become extremely popular on the internet. It has been a while since we began to see it on desktop applications, but now, we can also see it every day on most websites we use: Github, Stackoverflow, Twitter, etc. There are multiple ways to implement it, I’ll show you mine.
One Day in Paldea: A Review of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Nostalgic Pokemon trainers will be delighted that the latest main-line duo of games in the. are now out. Returning to modern times from the pre-history of. , Scarlet and Violet keep much of the traditional winning formula while still managing the next step towards evolution into an open-world setup. First,...
LooksRare No Longer Supports NFT Creator Royalties by Default
LooksRare no longer supports NFT creator royalties by default. The move comes as a bid to keep up with other exchanges, like X2Y2 and sudoswap, that have already moved to opt-in royalties. This race to the bottom is one symptom of how NFT marketplaces are starting to feel the pressure...
Musk Tried to Back Out of Twitter Deal by Crying Fake Traffic via a Twitter Poll
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. 64. What Musk alighted upon first was a representation in Twitter’s quarterly SEC filings over many consecutive years that based on its internal processes the company estimated “the average of false or spam accounts” on its platform “represented fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter.” “Monetizable Daily Active Usage or Users,” or mDAU, is a non-GAAP metric Twitter employs to measure the number of people or organizations that use the Twitter platform. In its filings, Twitter defines mDAU as “people, organizations or other accounts who logged in or were otherwise authenticated and accessed Twitter on any given day through twitter.com, Twitter applications that are able to show ads, or paid Twitter products, including subscriptions.”
Statistics Cheat Sheet: A Beginner's Guide to Probability and Random Events
A beginner’s guide to Probability and Random Events. Understand the key statistics concepts and areas to focus on to ace your next data science interview. In our previous article on statistics, we looked at the different pillars of statistics. We went through the various data collection methods to understand the population characteristics. We also explored the world of descriptive statistics. We went through various measures of central tendency and measures of spread. In this session, we will look at concepts from probability and random events. Also, check out our comprehensive “Statistics Cheat Sheet” for important terms and equations for statistics and probability. You can also look at our top probability interview questions to find out the nature of questions asked in Data Science Interviews.
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0