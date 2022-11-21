Read full article on original website
Related
Algoma Central Corporation Named One of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers
ST. CATHARINES, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Algoma Central Corporation (TSX: ALC) today announced that it has been selected as one of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers 2023. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005228/en/ Algoma Central Corporation named one of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
industrytoday.com
Modern Hire Launches Virtual Job Tryout for Drivers
New virtual job assessment tool helps enterprises more quickly, efficiently, and ethically select and retain quality candidates. Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to mitigate bias and predict candidate ﬁt, today announced the launch of the Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) for Drivers, a preconﬁgured pre-hire assessment for candidates seeking employment as a commercial driver. The VJT for Drivers is the latest offering in Modern Hire’s growing portfolio of job simulation and text-based assessments that measure key skills and abilities critical to success in the role and that provide candidates with a realistic preview of a typical day on the job.
nonprofitquarterly.org
Solutions Centering Black Women in Housing
In the Locked Out: Black Women, Wealth, and Homeownership series, members of Insight Center, Springboard to Opportunities, and several expert co-authors connect the lived experiences, hopes, and dreams of low-income Black women and their perspectives on homeownership to the historic and current policies that fuel our exclusionary housing market—and its impact on health and wellbeing—to advocate for equitable housing solutions for Black women.
industrytoday.com
Western Machine Works Earns Top Manufacturing Award
Western Machine Works LLC, receives top award for its outstanding services in in the repair of critical equipment for wind and hydro. Portland, OR. — Western Machine Works LLC, an engineering-focused equipment service and maintenance provider based in Portland, Oregon is recognized as Top Manufacturing Company by the Portland Business Journal for its annual Top Makers & Manufacturers Award. Western Machine Works joins a distinguished list of companies driving the Northwest region’s economy with excellence, productivity, and innovation, in the manufacturing sector.
Hackers are coming for our Thanksgiving turkeys and John Deere tractors. It’s time to reevaluate America’s food security
The food sector is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks because it relies on one of the most complex and fragile supply chains. The supply chain that produces our fresh-tasting Thanksgiving dinners is one of the most fragile and fragmented of any industry–and one of the hardest to secure. Earlier this...
Thinking of Buying a Franchise? These Four Industries Are Flaming Hot Right Now
Turns out eating breakfast, working out, riding a rollercoaster and getting a job have something in common.
industrytoday.com
Lat Long Infrastructure Lands Funding For Expansion
AUSTIN, TX (NOVEMBER) – Lat Long Infrastructure LLC, the leader in the use of microtrenching to meet the demand for environmentally friendly construction of fiber-optic networks, has landed significant funding from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its growth across the United States. Details of the revenue-based investment package were not disclosed.
Fox 59
Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, workforce needs
One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce and reduce burdens like high health care costs. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce...
industrytoday.com
Crown Packaging Corp. Expands Services
Industry leading company adds new locations and enhanced service to help businesses achieve packaging and shipping objectives. St. Louis, Missouri – Crown Packaging Corp. announces the addition of new branch locations in metropolitan areas across the United States to provide businesses with superior packaging solutions. As businesses invest more...
industrytoday.com
Wall Colmonoy (UK) Vacuum Brazing Furnace Upgrade
Wall Colmonoy Limited (UK) is pleased to announce it has upgraded its capabilities with the acquisition of an Ipsen Vacuum Braze furnace. The new furnace will be comparable to the largest braze furnaces at Wall Colmonoy, with dimensions of 1400mm x 1270mm x 1015mm and an improved vacuum level of 5×10-6 mbar. Due to the larger hot zone, the investment will enable the brazing of next generation heat exchangers and other larger components.
KRQE News 13
Industries with the most workplace injuries in New Mexico
(STACKER) – When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and death.
Saving Main Street: Local businesses need community support to stay afloat
Main Street businesses that survived COVID-19 restrictions are now navigating a pandemic recovery where predicted changes in the retail industry have been accelerated by five to 10 years. The ability to adapt to these changes, coupled with policies, programs and consumer behaviour supporting small business, are crucial to ensuring our Main Streets thrive. Main Streets are central areas in towns or neighbourhoods where small, independent shops offer goods and services. As a social innovation designer, I study complex challenges with the aim of finding common approaches needed to solve them. My goal is to discover the principles that can help us...
Eleanor Health Grows Executive Team With Addition of Chief Customer and Patient Engagement, Financial Officers
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Eleanor Health, the first outpatient addiction and mental health treatment provider built on value- and population-based payment models, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Hart as Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer, Scott Fries as Chief Financial Officer, Peter Bird as Chief of Staff, and Danica Patterson’s promotion to Chief of Markets. These key senior leadership hires will support the company’s continued growth and expansion of its population health care delivery model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005522/en/ Elizabeth Hart, Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0