Walt Disney Co DIS reportedly gave Bob Iger a $10 million deal to advise former CEO Bob Chapek despite the frosty relationship between the two. What Happened: Iger, who made his comeback as CEO this week, was granted $2 million a year until the end of 2026 for advice "on such matters as his successor as the chief executive officer may request from time to time," reported Financial Times, citing terms disclosed in Disney's corporate filings.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO