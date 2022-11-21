Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- - Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers...
Chargers sign Cameron Dicker to active roster; Dustin Hopkins to IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday placed kicker Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve and signed Cameron Dicker to the active roster. Hopkins becomes the latest in an ever-growing list of starters the Bolts have placed on IR this season, including left tackle Rashawn Slater, edge rusher Joey Bosa, cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive lineman Austin Johnson.
Lakers' Patrick Beverley suspended 3 games for shoving incident
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for "forcefully shoving" Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton when the big man wasn't looking and causing him to fall to the court in L.A.'s game against the Suns on Tuesday, the NBA announced on Thursday. In the league's statement,...
Astros give out $516,347 shares as part of record postseason pool
NEW YORK -- A full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record, in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams. The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial...
