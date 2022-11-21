Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Japanese Researchers Develop Haptic Microfingers for Human-Insect Interactions
Japanese researchers at Ritsumeikan University have developed microfingers for better human-insect interactions, and it consists of flat rectangular devices that measure 12mm long, 3mm wide, and 490 micrometers thick. Five of these microfingers are incorporated into each of the devices, and within each finger is a pneumatic actuator as well as a liquid metal strain gauge.
techeblog.com
First Look at Golfi, an Innovative Golf Robot That Can Putt Like a Professional
Set to be introduced at the IEEE International Conference on Robotic Computing in Italy next month, Golfi is basically a golf robot that can putt like a professional. It does this by utilizing a Microsoft Kinect 3D camera mounted on the ceiling to capture a depth map of the green and that data is then sent to a physics-based model.
techeblog.com
Programmer Manages to Get Mac OS 9.2 Running on Nintendo Wii Console
You’ve seen this M1-powered Mac Mini Wii, now check out Mac OS 9.2 running on an unmodified Nintendo Wii console. Programmer Pierre Dandumont knew the game console wasn’t equipped with a PowerPC processor, but it can run a Linux-based OS, which opens the door to Mac-on-Linux to skirt this restriction.
techeblog.com
Stanford Researchers Develop Wireless Smart Bandage That Speeds Up Chronic Wound Healing
There are hydrogen bandages, and then this newly developed wireless smart bandage. Stanford University researchers claim this innovation promotes faster closure of wounds, increased blood flow to injured tissue, and enhanced skin recovery by significantly reducing scar formation. The device itself consists of wireless circuitry that utilizes impedance/temperature sensors to...
techeblog.com
Tesla Cybertruck Knockoff Spotted in India, Might Actually Fool Some People
Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Cybertruck is officially set to arrive in showrooms next year and says that the vehicle can even float without any major damage. That’s right, just like the Tesla Model S, the Cybertruck can be used as a makeshift boat for short periods of time, with thrust coming via wheel rotation.
techeblog.com
Ultra Rare Divers 2000 Series CX-1 TV Features a Built-in SEGA Dreamcast Game Console
File this under: rare gadgets. Only 5,000 Divers 2000 Series CX-1 TV sets were ever made and exclusive to the Japanese market. Not only did it function as a 14-inch TV, but this set had a built-in SEGA Dreamcast game console, complete with matching accessories, including a DreamEye camera, controller, keyboard and remote control.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $1300, Get the DJI FPV Combo Drone with Headset and Controller for $899 Shipped – Black Friday Only
The DJI FPV Combo drone comes with everything you need for an ultra immersive flying experience, and it’s being offered for just $899 shipped, Black Friday only, originally $1299. It includes DJI Goggles V2, which features super wide angle FOV 150° HD video transmission up to 120fps to ensures an ultra smooth, real-time view of your flight. Product page. Don’t need a drone? Check out all of the Black Friday deals here.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $900, Get a Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop with Ryzen 5 and RTX 3050 for $549.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop has all you need when traveling or on-the-go, and you can get it for $549.99 shipped, today only, originally $899.99. It features a 15.6″ FHD screen, an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Product page.
techeblog.com
Futuristic GAC Barchetta is a Roofless Electric Supercar Concept You Probably Never Knew Existed
Just like the Ferrari SP51, only one GAC Barchetta concept exists. This two-seat electric supercar concept does not have a roof or windshield and consists of three main parts, with the first being an ultra-flat chassis that conceals the compact batteries. Think of it as a giant mobile phone with an easily swappable flat-packed battery.
techeblog.com
YouTuber Mark Rober Drops an Egg from Space, Epic Views Ensue
YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober dropped an egg from space for his latest project, and the first step was calculating its terminal velocity. What they found out was that a mattress could protect an egg traveling faster than its terminal velocity. Getting it into space was an entirely different story, as that required testing with a custom-built rocket and weather balloon.
Comments / 0