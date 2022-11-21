From Bedford Student to Teacher to Principal to Community Volunteer, Ralph Hammond Is Driven to Serve

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
homenewshere.com
Salem State University rededicates school in honor of late Woburn/Winchester resident
WOBURN – A campus-wide event at Salem State University (SSU) celebrated the rededication of James McKeown School of Education. The School will memorialize a 1977 alumnus and longtime resident of both Woburn and Winchester. The dedication ceremony follows a $10 million gift made to SSU this summer by Cummings...
whav.net
Haverhill School Committee Ponders Modular Classrooms for Crowded J.G. Whittier School
Everyone agrees the John Greenleaf Whittier School is bursting at the seams, but it is not clear what should be done about it. A group of concerned parents, along with School Principal Matthew Condon and Assistant Principal Kathy Koch, asked the Haverhill School Committee last Thursday for approval to buy 12 modular classrooms to help ease overcrowded conditions. Ken Morse, one of the parents making that request, began by presenting an overview of the school.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry yet again scoops its media brethren #quincypolice #patriotlledger #quincysun
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After Quincy Quarry News was apparently the only media to report on a major traffic accident that occurred on a dark and stormy night Southern Artery’s intersection with McGrath Highway on Veterans Day, the Quarry now again scoops its competition with word of a pedestrian fatality occurring care of this accident.
Mass DEP Awards Recycling Grant to Bedford
~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Bedford Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Bedford has been awarded $7,200 as part of the 2022 Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP), a grant program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and created under the Green Communities Act. The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced the award...
Superintendent Search about to Reach for Community Input
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools will soon involve residents. Bedford School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said on Friday that the search subcommittee will distribute an online survey, probably before Dec. 1, “to try to gain input from the community and help shape the selection process.”
These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award
“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
What are you thankful for?
Happy Thanksgiving week to you all. We asked people to share what they are thankful for this season. You are also invited to join in. Go to the add comment section at the bottom of this story and submit what makes you thankful. All we ask is that this be politics-free please.
Turnto10.com
Brandeis University cancels classes as campus mourns student killed in bus crash
(WJAR) — Brandeis University has canceled classes for the next two days following a fatal bus crash that took the life of a student over the weekend. Classes for Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22 have been canceled following a bus crash that took the life of Vanessa Mark.
whdh.com
Vigil planned as Brandeis University community mourns loss of student in bus crash that killed 1, injured 27
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes at Brandeis University have been canceled and support services are being offered to students as the campus community mourns the loss of an undergraduate student killed in a bus crashed that injured 27 other people. The bus had been transporting Brandeis students from a hockey...
An Obituary: Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock
Mrs. Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock, 54, of Bedford died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was the wife of Timothy M. Portlock. Calling hours at the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20) in Waltham, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 before the procession leaves for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Michael’s Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford.
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Superior Officers Vote “No Confidence” in Chief Roy Vasque, Calls Leadership “Toxic”
The Lawrence Superior Officers Union took a vote of no confidence in Chief Vasque last night after months of turmoil within the department and only a few days after Mayor DePena has suspended three officers within their ranks. The Union released the following statement just moments ago:. On behalf of...
Police ask for public’s help IDing woman who flipped tables, bit employee at Roxbury restaurant
The incident happened at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury. Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they say flipped tables and bit an employee at a Roxbury restaurant Sunday. Boston police said in a news release...
Dorchester Reporter
Thelma Burns, nurse, advocate, and volunteer, dies at age 85
Thelma D. Burns, a longtime community activist, nurse, advocate and volunteer, has died. She was 85. Her family announced her passing in a Facebook post the next day. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our mother’s passing," they wrote. "She went gently into the arms of our God on November 18th, with family by her side. Arrangement details will be forthcoming.”
WMUR.com
People living above Hampton restaurant damaged in truck crash displaced heading into holiday season
HAMPTON, N.H. — A family in Hampton is heading into the holiday season displaced from their apartment. They live above Greg’s Bistro in Hampton which was damaged after it was hit by a truck on Saturday. There are two apartments above the restaurant and the people living in those apartments were displaced for at least a few days.
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
Police looking to ID suspect in Theater District assault that led to emergency brain surgery
The suspect boarded a private chartered bus after the incident, police said. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a serious assault and battery in the Theater District earlier this month. Officers responded to the scene near 279 Tremont St. on Saturday,...
homenewshere.com
Citizens clash over holiday displays on Town Common
READING – The Select Board voted Monday to place a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah on the Town Common next month. If only it was that simple. When the board debates raising taxes, the Town Hall meeting room is mostly empty. But with the possibility that the Town Common would have a menorah and not a Christmas tree, the room was packed, with some residents standing in the hallway straining to hear.
Fire Damages 2 Vehicles, Garage, Trailer at Hampstead, NH House
Firefighters knocked down a pickup truck fire that spread to a trailer and a detached garage late Monday night in Hampstead. Hampstead firefighters responded to a home on Sandown Road just before midnight and found the fire also spread to a second vehicle, according to the department. Two lines for water allowed the fire to quickly be extinguished and not spread to the house. Mutual assistance from Danville and Salem to be canceled.
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
