Chris Jericho may be a main figurehead of AEW, but he has a relationship with Vince McMahon that few can attest to. On the latest episode of "Oh You Didn't Know" with "Road Dogg" Brian James, Survivor Series 2017 was the topic at hand and Jericho was in his waning days with WWE. Jericho was headed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling once his contract ran out at the beginning of the year. James was asked if there was any discussion between McMahon and Jericho about his potential direction.

18 HOURS AGO