itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks make fun of CM Punk on AEW Dynamite
Heading into Dynamite, AEW fans had one question and one question alone: how would the Chicago crowd react to The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks? Would the local crowd choose to side with CM Punk, their favorite local son who is currently on the outs with the promotion? Or would they instead stay true to AEW and cheer on the return of The Elite because of what they mean to the promotion as a whole?
itrwrestling.com
“I Should be Getting 10%” – Ric Flair Believes He’s Partly Responsible For Two Stars’ Match At Full Gear
Ric Flair’s Last Match took place on July 31st, 2022. It was Flair’s first match since 2011, where he lost to Sting on an episode of Impact Wrestling, and fourteen years since his classic “retirement match” against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24. In his last match,...
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Almost Had Police Called On Him After Tracking Down Where His Summer School Professors Lived
Vince McMahon spent four decades bringing his unorthodox approach as a promotor and way of making television to WWE. This led the company to incredible highs as well as some of the most surreal programming that the wrestling industry has ever seen. Unsurprisingly, McMahon also took a somewhat unconventional approach...
itrwrestling.com
“There’s One More Match We Need To Have” – Former WWE Champion Wants One Last Match With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most dominant and physically imposing Superstars on the WWE roster. Despite this, there’s at least one rival who is desperate to get back in the ring with The Beast. Bobby Lashley has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar twice in 2022, and...
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out
It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
Dave Meltzer's History of Pro Wrestling on Thanksgiving
Revisit Dave Meltzer's 2010 story on what was once the biggest wrestling night of the year.
itrwrestling.com
Former Cruiserweight Champion Coming Out Of Retirement For Upcoming WWE Live Event
The number of wrestlers coming out of retirement has seen a sharp increase in the last few years. With modern-day advances in medical treatment, the prospect of working a safer style as well as the inevitable pop from a live crowd, wrestlers are coming out of retirement in droves. From...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Back At WWE Star After WWE Raw Comment
An AEW star has responded on Twitter after a WWE star name dropped someone very close to him on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. And now Dustin Rhodes as responded, keeping the message on Twitter short and sweet. Simply writing: “Hey @WWERollins” and a middle finger emoji.
Yardbarker
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returning to NJPW at Tag League finals
WWE's Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are headed back to NJPW next month. In a video posted to Anderson's Instagram account on Tuesday, The OC announced that Anderson and Gallows will be in Japan for the World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League finals on Wednesday, December 14. It was stated that Anderson will be defending his NEVER Openweight Championship.
itrwrestling.com
Top AEW Star Admits Full-Time Career Is Nearly Over
Bryan Danielson began his wrestling career back in December 1999, and aside from a three-year injury enforced retirement he has been a near constant presence in the industry. Even while unable to compete he was a regular feature on WWE television. However, the man himself has admitted that his days as a full-time performer are coming to an end.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Asks Fans To 'Let It Go' In Regards To AEW All Out Drama
The drama over the alleged backstage brawl at the All Out pay-per-view in September has enveloped AEW for months, and Kenny Omega is asking fans to "let it go." In a new interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, Omega opened up about his in-ring return last weekend alongside The Young Bucks following their lengthy suspensions over the All Out incident.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Talks 'Special Relationship' Between Chris Jericho And Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho may be a main figurehead of AEW, but he has a relationship with Vince McMahon that few can attest to. On the latest episode of "Oh You Didn't Know" with "Road Dogg" Brian James, Survivor Series 2017 was the topic at hand and Jericho was in his waning days with WWE. Jericho was headed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling once his contract ran out at the beginning of the year. James was asked if there was any discussion between McMahon and Jericho about his potential direction.
itrwrestling.com
Seth Rollins Will Defend United States Championship In Triple Threat At WWE Survivor Series
On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
itrwrestling.com
William Regal Saved By Bryan Danielson After Jon Moxley Jon Moxley Confrontation
There are clearly problems in the Blackpool Combat Club. On the Wednesday, November 23, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, Blackpool Combat Club leader William Regal began the program, but instead of talking about what happened at AEW Full Gear, Jon Moxley showed up, which forced Bryan Danielson to come out and save his stable head.
wrestletalk.com
Kenny Omega Details Goals For Upcoming Best Of Seven Series
Kenny Omega has detailed his goals for the upcoming best of seven trios series between the Elite and Death Triangle. The two teams faced each other at AEW Full Gear this past Saturday (November 19), marking the Elite’s return to AEW television following their two month absence from the company.
itrwrestling.com
“Egos Were At Play” – Ex-WWE Star Explains Why WrestleMania Dream Match Never Happened
From the moment Ronda Rousey first got involved with WWE, fans anticipated a dream WrestleMania match between the Four Horsewomen of MMA and the Four Horsewomen of NXT, but the match never came into fruition. The meteoric rise of women’s wrestling in WWE can be traced back to NXT. Bayley,...
