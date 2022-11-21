During a Nov. 3, 2022, visit to Golick’s Market in Davenport, a Scott County inspector noted that there was no certified food protection manager on staff. In addition, sliced cheeses and deli meats had to be discarded when the owner indicated that they had been sliced more than 10 days prior. Some of the food had mold on it, the inspector reported. (Photo via Google Earth)

