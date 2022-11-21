Read full article on original website
Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke addresses Kym Marsh absence
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton du Beke has spoken out after it was announced contestant Kym Marsh and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima will not be allowed to compete this weekend (November 26) following a positive COVID test. The professional dancer opened up about Kym's absence on Good Morning...
Strictly Come Dancing’s Kym Marsh pulls out of weekend's live show
Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has pulled out of this Saturday’s live show. The former Coronation Street star has tested positive for Covid-19 so is unable to take part, with the BBC confirming she will be absent from the live show on November 26. "Kym Marsh has tested...
I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec beg EastEnders star to “name your price” for 2023 line-up
I'm a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have challenged EastEnders star Danny Dyer to name his price for an appearance on the show. The actor has never appeared as a contestant on the show, though during a fan Q&A on Instagram yesterday (November 23), the two presenters responded enthusiastically to one suggestion that Dyer should do the series.
EastEnders star Brian Conley reveals which character he wanted Rocky to be with
EastEnders spoilers follow. Following Rocky's engagement to Kathy on EastEnders earlier this week, actor Brian Conley has revealed who he wanted his character to end up with. Despite the happy news for the couple, Conley wanted his character to be with Tameka Empson's Kim Fox so he could spend more time filming with the actress.
EastEnders' Janine Butcher makes shock Mick decision in baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Janine Butcher decided to call off her engagement to Mick Carter in tonight's episode (November 23). Wednesday's visit to Walford explored the aftermath of pregnant Janine's worrying accident, and the news she received about their unborn baby as a result. Last night's episode saw the doctors...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Drag Race's Shangela puts pro partner in drag for Dancing With The Stars finale
The Dancing with the Stars season 31 finale has seen former RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela's pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko perform in full drag. During the final freestyle round, the show's first same-sex male pair made history once again by becoming the first couple to appear in drag. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Savchenko was re-introduced as Natasha, rocking a sparkly bodysuit, blonde wig, makeup and heels.
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Prue Leith Admits to Judging ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Contestants on Bakes From Previous Episode
Ever wonder how Pure Leith and Paul Hollywood decide who makes the cut on The Great British Baking Show? So do we, after seeing just a peek at the elimination process after all of these seasons. While we typically watch the two judges utter a few brief comments in a back room before sharing their decision with the tent, Leith is now pulling back the curtain a bit more to give us some insight into the secretive judging process.
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas in tears as son Mark wins Dancing With The Stars
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas shed a few tears after her son Mark Ballas won Dancing With The Stars. Professional dancer Mark and his celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio were crowned the 2022 winners of DWTS on Monday (November 21), so Shirley took to social media to congratulate the pair in a heartfelt post.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce shares heartbreaking news in brain tumour story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce was forced to share the sad news about her diagnosis publicly tonight (November 24). Lola was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this month, and was later told that her illness is terminal. While Lola's loved ones have been supporting her through treatment, she...
David Tennant transforms in first-look trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko
The trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko, which stars David Tennant in the titular role, just dropped. And (no surprises here), it looks really, really good. If you’re into intrigue, mystery and drama, all based on real events and with a generous helping of Tennant… this will probably be one for you.
Hugh Grant thought Love Actually might be the "most psychotic thing" he'd been in
Love Actually has become a key player on the Christmas movie roster, but it turns out that Hugh Grant may not have immediately understood its appeal. It’s the 20th anniversary of the making of the British Christmas film, and cast members have come together to reminisce and share insider details for an ABC special, The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special.
Doctor Who reveals new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor
Doctor Who is going all-out for its 60th anniversary next year, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner and bringing back David Tennant play The Doctor in the lead-up to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. There's even a new logo. With the legendary sci-fi series moving to Disney+ outside the UK, it looks like it might be bigger than ever.
Dancing with the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov announce pregnancy
Dancing with the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have announced that they are expecting a baby in May next year in a sweet Instagram post. Karagach and Pashkov have been married since 2014 and this child is their first together. The couple posted a joint Instagram post to share the news with their fans, writing: "Baby Pashkov coming May ’23. We love you more than words could ever express."
New Doctor Who 60th anniversary special will unite David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston and more
Doctor Who icons David Tennant, Tom Baker, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Christopher Eccleston, Peter Davison and Paul McGann are uniting for a new audio drama series. Commemorating the cult sci-fi franchise's 60th anniversary in 2023, the stars will feature in Big Finish's eight-part adventure Doctor Who: Once and Future, which rolls out across seven months starting in May.
EastEnders' Janine and Mick discover pregnancy complications
EastEnders spoilers follow. Janine Butcher is facing pregnancy complications in EastEnders. This latest episode picked up in the aftermath of Janine's tumble down the stairs at the tube station, where she'd fallen directly on her stomach. Tuesday's instalment saw Sharon once again trying to smooth things over between the Carters...
Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim teases even more drama without Christine Quinn in upcoming season
If you think that the new Selling Sunset will be short of drama after Christine Quinn's exit, you may want to think again. At least that's what the Netflix show's star and Oppenheim group boss Jason Oppenheim implied in a recent interview, assuring fans that there will be "issues" between agents in the new chapter.
