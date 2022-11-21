Read full article on original website
A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin claims he was “pushed aside” by show after cancer diagnosis
A Place in The Sun host Jonnie Irwin has spoken out against the Channel 4 show as he claims he was "pushed aside" after his cancer diagnosis. Earlier in November, Irwin, who presents A Place in The Sun and Escape to the Country, revealed he has stage four terminal cancer.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Frasier's Kelsey Grammer reveals why co-star refuses to play Niles again in revival
Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer has revealed why his co-star David Hyde Pierce will not return to play Niles again in the show’s revival. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People. He also opened up about how Pierce’s absence...
Wednesday's Luis Guzmán talks on-screen chemistry with Catherine Zeta-Jones
Wednesday star Luis Guzmán has talked about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor, who plays Gomez in the spinoff to The Addams Family, praised the Morticia actress when speaking exclusively with Digital Spy. "It was great. I thought we had a really good bond with each...
Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana
LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel for Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming-out event for the future princess, until then largely known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look. ...
Doctor Who reveals new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor
Doctor Who is going all-out for its 60th anniversary next year, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner and bringing back David Tennant play The Doctor in the lead-up to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. There's even a new logo. With the legendary sci-fi series moving to Disney+ outside the UK, it looks like it might be bigger than ever.
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec beg EastEnders star to “name your price” for 2023 line-up
I'm a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have challenged EastEnders star Danny Dyer to name his price for an appearance on the show. The actor has never appeared as a contestant on the show, though during a fan Q&A on Instagram yesterday (November 23), the two presenters responded enthusiastically to one suggestion that Dyer should do the series.
Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey teases more original characters returning in the new sequel
Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Grey has revealed 2024's sequel will reunite her character with some familiar faces. Back as Frances 'Baby' Houseman for the first time since the late '80s, this movie will find her at the upscale resort of Kellerman's once again – the location of the original.
11 huge Casualty spoilers for next month
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Faith is forced to make some difficult decisions, while. Stevie’s problems push Paige to make a mistake. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Faith gets a shock. Faith is shocked when Iain brings Elsie Clegg (from...
Wow Chris really showed his true colours tonight making one last dig at Matt
He really had to make one last dig at Matt before he left the jungle. He hates Matt Hancock but Matt seems like a nice chap. He really comes across as nasty individual dont you think. Had a few digs at Matt. Maybe that will make Matt even more popular...
The timeless child confusion
I remember there was a fob watch the doctor stored in the tardis with if I’m not mistaken, old memories stored from before being the doctor in Gallifrey that clears up the timeless child storyline. I thought it’d be explained in the finale but it kind of just got forgotten about.
What do you miss about some of the earlier series of Strictly?
Place just for people to vent about what they miss from previous series- whether it be major or minor; whether it be as far back as Series 1 or even as recently as last year. This isn’t a ‘bring back (insert thing here)’ post but more a post to reminisce.
EE - Will we get any surprise returns over the festive season?
Please don't tell me it's only going to be Ricky to tie in with Janine's exit. Hopefully we get an unconfirmed surprise return. The Christmas eve surprise return is a bitbif a tradition now. This year I wouldn't be surprised if they try and reunite the Carter's before Mick leaves....
Corrie - Mary
I actually believe Patti Clare is a decent actress. However, oh my good God, what have the producers/writers done to the character of Mary? Every appearance is cringingly awful. I’m presuming the powers that be consider her funny but it’s just so bad I almost have to look away. This play nonsense is totally horrendous to sit through.
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
Bruce Almighty writers pitched a sequel where Jim Carrey gets Satan's powers
Jim Carrey classic Bruce Almighty could've had a sequel where the titular reporter gets blessed with devilish powers. In the original comedy, which came out to the tune of $484.6 million at the 2003 box office, Carrey's Bruce Nolan wields God-like abilities after complaining to Morgan Freeman's all-seeing creator of the world's injustices and demanding to give the old job a try.
Finding Content on ITVX
Can anyone explain how to find ALL of the content on ITVX please?. For example, if you go to the search function and type in the word 'Rising', Rising Damp will appear. The very first episode is only available to Premium customers, but all of the other episodes can be viewed by everyone. However, if I browse under the Comedy category, or the AD category, the tv series is nowhere to be seen. The film version appears in the Films category (obviously) and the AD category.
Who's your SECOND Favourite Campmate in I'm A Celebrity 2022 ? [after Thurs Elim., 5 Campmates left]
Thought I'd do this poll as well because the show allows voting for more than one Campmate as well(5 votes in the App). This is why Jill is a banker: she is almost everybody's favourite or second favourite. All of the others (except possibly Seann) have strong bases, but are more "marmite" so none of them could come close to Jill in the top two.
Virgin River stars tease season 5 as filming ends
Virgin River stars are teasing fans about what's to come in season five as plenty of the actors take to social media to celebrate the end of filming for the fifth season. Earlier this year, season four ended with plenty of shocks and set-ups for the future of the show – meaning fans couldn't wait for season five.
