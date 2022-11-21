Read full article on original website
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
Roger Pearce death: ITV Sports director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar
Roger Pearce, the technical director of ITV Sport, has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.Pearce was covering his eighth Fifa World Cup tournament when he died.His death was announced on air ahead of Monday’s (21 November) match between Wales and the US, with soorts broadcaster Mark Pougatch broke the news.“We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar,” he said.“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup, has sadly passed away.”Pougatch went on to explain that Pearce and his team “are the brilliant people who bring the...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Is Mexico vs Poland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will...
Robert Lewandowski denied World Cup moment as Guillermo Ochoa steals show in Group C draw
Few expected that the first four-game day of this World Cup would end with Saudi Arabia sitting prettiest in Group C but that is the upshot after one of the most famous upsets in the tournament’s history and, to follow up, this far more forgettable stalemate. A goalless draw between Mexico and Poland had little of the drama witnessed in Lusail earlier on Tuesday, but it would not quite be a World Cup without at least one moment of Guillermo Ochoa heroics.The Mexico goalkeeper stole the show, as he usually does, spectacularly denying Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot...
Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban
There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard insists he didn’t take the national team role for the money even though the money is "very good"
The Frenchman has won two Africa Cup of Nations in his career with Zambia and Ivory Coast, and has similar ambitions with Saudi Arabia
