Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob
Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks — and he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay him back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
‘I’d be stupid to stop it now!’ The man with the only complete collection of UK No 1 singles
For 70 years, the UK singles chart has been a constant in our lives: a weekly countdown humming along in print, on TV and the radio. But to Dave Watson, it’s more than just background noise: it’s a lifestyle. The 55-year-old has been collecting copies of UK No 1 hits since the late 1980s; today, he owns all 1,404 UK No 1 singles, reaching back to the birth of the charts in 1952. He believes it’s the only complete collection of its kind.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason David Frank Got In Heated Argument With His Wife Before Suicide
Jason David Frank’s wife called the police, fearing for his safety, after the two got in a heated argument. Jason David Frank’s wife called the police prior to the late Power Rangers actor’s suicide. The two were reportedly involved in a heated argument, which caused his wife, Tammie, to fear for his safety.
Somerville review – minimalist British horror is the perfect game for winter
One man and his dog traverse the English countryside after an alien invasion in this haunting, wordless game: a masterclass in foreboding sound design and minimal storytelling
"Elf On The Shelf Is A Menace," "Secret Santa Is Pointless," And 27 More Holiday Hot Takes That I'm Scared To Admit Make A Point
Holidays just shouldn't fall on Tuesdays.
New York Post
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
21 Silly Little Tweets About The Holidays That'll Give You A Good Chuckle Today
If Twitter lives to see Christmas 2022, I'm sure it's gonna be wild.
Polygon
The Devil in Me tackles the true-crime craze, and it’s scary as hell
The Dark Pictures Anthology has been exploring all flavors of horror, from Sumerian demons deep in the desert to ghost ships stranded at sea. The Devil in Me, the newest and final entry in the anthology series’ first season, promises a more intimate adventure, delving into the true-crime story of H.H. Holmes and his semi-apocryphal Murder Castle in Chicago. This isn’t a story of supernatural mummies or harrowing journeys through time — it’s about five burned-out media employees trying to survive a modern imitator of Holmes (and probably dying in the process).
Luca Guadagnino Took Advice from a Pathologist for Grisly ‘Bones and All’ Cannibal Scenes
Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell gorge on each other in more ways than one in Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All.” The cannibal romance follows the pair on a dreamy, grisly road trip across the 1980s Midwest, and while Guadagnino veers from turning the movie into outright horror, there are plenty of graphic scenes featuring blood, guts, and viscera crafted from maraschino cherries, Fruit Roll-Ups, and chocolate. A recent GQ interview with the film’s head of makeup, Fernanda Perez, reveals that Guadagnino sought realism beyond the stuff of movie-magic practical effects. Specifically, the filmmakers consulted with a pathologist ahead of production to...
goeasternoregon.com
Northwest Classics
Never thought I’d see Old West tough-guy actors Lee Marvin (booze-soaked Ben Rumson) and Clint Eastwood (Sylvester Newel, or Pardner) singing their lungs out in a musical. But that’s what the cheesy musical comedy “Paint Your Wagon” delivers. The epic movie, filmed in 1968 mostly in...
Vice
Roe Ethridge's surreal examination of suburban America over two decades
In 1986, when Roe Ethridge was in his sophomore year of high school, he and Andy Warhol took a walk through New York City. But it wasn't New York as normal -- it was burnt-out, post-apocalyptic New York, and Roe was sprinting through the rubble. Turning backwards, he shouted at Andy to hurry up, who, lagging behind, replied: "Okay," in his distinctive slow voice.
‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Review: Uneven Magical-Realist Fantasy Follows a Dying Writer Into Her Own Screenplay
It’s hard to encapsulate the half-sunny, half-funeral vibe of “Leonor Will Never Die”, a touching end-of-life drama that’s also a loving homage to kitschy Filipino action cinema. Writer-director Martika Ramirez Escobar pays tribute to her title character, a fictional Pinoy genre filmmaker who, at the end of her life, wakes up inside one of her unproduced screenplays.
Elite Daily
Netflix's Wednesday Soundtrack Is Giving Dark Academia
As much as The Addams Family has always been associated with dark humor, the morbid brood is also iconic in terms of music. The franchise’s original TV show theme song has become a classic spooky season singalong, and that same knack for nailing macabre and silly tunes continued in Netflix’s new Addams Family-inspired series, Wednesday. Right when Wednesday busted out her pitch-black cello in the show’s premiere, it was clear some spooky jams were on the way, and the songs on Wednesday’s soundtrack fully delivered.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hi, I’m a Witch and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion Is Beautiful Fantasy
Hi, I’m a Witch and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion is a long title and gets across the basic idea of the manga. Rose, who is descended from witches, becomes the Witch of the Lake after her mother and grandmother die, leaving her all alone. She gets by from making potions and elixirs, and one day the man she has a crush on shows up at her home, asking for a love potion.
‘Bones and All’ Writer David Kajganich Unpacks Cannibal Romance: Cuts, Changes, and That Ending
[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Bones and All.”] When David Kajganich was first presented with Camille DeAngelis’ novel “Bones and All,” the screenwriter didn’t initially realize the cannibal romance was intended for YA readers. Instead, the “Blood Creek” and “A Bigger Splash” writer was taken with the book’s fairytale quality, the wonderful romance at its heart, and its ability to interrogate “other”-ness in an entirely new way. It was also, of course, fairly juicy — literally and figuratively — and ripe for the screenwriter to apply his own ideas. It helped that Kajganich’s frequent collaborator, director Luca Guadagnino, came...
