Denton, TX

iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Retiring Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent reflects on district accomplishments, political battles in education

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Watch the interview tonight on WFAA at 10. Recently, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has gained attention for fierce school board debates over book policies and the treatments of LGBTQ students. The tension often overshadows district successes like STEM programs and personalized learning. The district’s latest development, though, is...
GRAPEVINE, TX
unt.edu

[Old Lyford High School Building Photograph #4]

Photograph of the Old Lyford High School Building in Lyford, Texas. 1 photograph : b&w ; 5 x 7 in. on 28 cm. Creator: Unknown. Creation Date: Unknown. This photograph is part of the collection entitled: Recorded Texas Historic Landmark Files and was provided by the Texas Historical Commission to The Portal to Texas History, a digital repository hosted by the UNT Libraries. It has been viewed 290 times. More information about this photograph can be viewed below.
DENTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27

I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
FORT WORTH, TX
unt.edu

High School Building Rebuild, Haskell, Texas: Foundation and Basement Plan

Foundation and basement plan to rebuild a high school building in Haskell, Texas. It includes a layout of the building's foundation and basement, section through boiler room stair, section and plan of janitor's stair, section showing boiler room sash construction, typical grade beam section, and stirrup schedule. Physical Description. 1...
DENTON, TX
The Spun

Look: NCAA's Women's Final Four Location Gets Criticized

The 2023 NCAA Women's Final Four will be held in Dallas, and the NCAA announced on Monday that the event will be in San Antonio in 2029 and return to Dallas in 2031. The decision to hold three of the next nine Final Fours in the state of Texas isn't sitting well with some, given the state's strict abortion ban.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Worth a Road Trip: Mineral Wells, Cisco, Albany

Driving north and west from Dallas, the scenery soon turns to rolling hills and, just a bit further, to a flat frontier dotted with cacti and scrub brush. In its oil and transportation heyday, this picturesque region saw tremendous growth and prosperity. And in Mineral Wells, Albany, and Cisco, legacies of restorative natural resources, elegant architecture, creative arts, and world-famous hospitality can still be enjoyed today.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
KTEN.com

Inspiration for a unique Sherman business dies at age 5

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Charlotte Brooks was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after fighting for her life at birth. She passed away on November 7 at the age of five, but her legacy lives on. "Charlotte's life was always surrounded around impacting other people," said Charlotte's father, Kameron Brooks. "If...
SHERMAN, TX
advocatemag.com

Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane

The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX

