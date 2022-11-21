Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
keranews.org
Housing headaches for the University of North Texas led to students living in hotels
A.J. Jah, looked forward to living in a dorm, meeting new people, and participating in campus life as a freshman at The University of North Texas. But the 17-year-old international student from Nepal instead found himself living in a hotel for several weeks. Less than a week before move-in day,...
Retiring Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent reflects on district accomplishments, political battles in education
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Watch the interview tonight on WFAA at 10. Recently, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has gained attention for fierce school board debates over book policies and the treatments of LGBTQ students. The tension often overshadows district successes like STEM programs and personalized learning. The district’s latest development, though, is...
unt.edu
[Old Lyford High School Building Photograph #4]
Photograph of the Old Lyford High School Building in Lyford, Texas. 1 photograph : b&w ; 5 x 7 in. on 28 cm. Creator: Unknown. Creation Date: Unknown. This photograph is part of the collection entitled: Recorded Texas Historic Landmark Files and was provided by the Texas Historical Commission to The Portal to Texas History, a digital repository hosted by the UNT Libraries. It has been viewed 290 times. More information about this photograph can be viewed below.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27
I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
unt.edu
High School Building Rebuild, Haskell, Texas: Foundation and Basement Plan
Foundation and basement plan to rebuild a high school building in Haskell, Texas. It includes a layout of the building's foundation and basement, section through boiler room stair, section and plan of janitor's stair, section showing boiler room sash construction, typical grade beam section, and stirrup schedule. Physical Description. 1...
Look: NCAA's Women's Final Four Location Gets Criticized
The 2023 NCAA Women's Final Four will be held in Dallas, and the NCAA announced on Monday that the event will be in San Antonio in 2029 and return to Dallas in 2031. The decision to hold three of the next nine Final Fours in the state of Texas isn't sitting well with some, given the state's strict abortion ban.
blackchronicle.com
ACLU of Texas Files Complaints Against North Texas ISDs for Transgender Policies – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The ACLU of Texas has filed federal civil rights complaints towards two North Texas faculty districts as a result of of new insurance policies authorized final week which can be aimed toward transgender college students. The ACLU, together with a number of different advocacy organizations, needs to see investigations into...
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
The Final Four is coming back to North Texas
The Final Four will return to Arlington and AT&T Stadium in 2030, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced Tuesday. Read more here.
'She's trail-blazed the whole thing': Plano teen with dreams of coaching football defies odds, honors father's memory
While the odds may be stacked against her, Rayne Urech and her sisters have defied percentages and expectations since birth. Huddled around the kitchen island in her Plano home, Misty Urech and her daughters prepare dinner on a Wednesday night. Dinner time is sacred in the Urech household, even if...
ACLU files complaints with Dept. of Education against Frisco, Keller ISD policies
DALLAS — The American Civil Liberties Union is condemning several North Texas school districts' controversial policies in two complaints filed Monday. The complaints were filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights in response to policies implemented at both Keller and Frisco Independent School Districts. Earlier this...
Frisco ISD’s New Bathroom Policy Could Turn Lead To A Civil Rights Investigation
Frisco ISD’s new bathroom policy has brought on both support and disapproval, but the new rules have caught national attention. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed formal complaints about the policies, citing that they will harm LGBTQ+ children. According to The Dallas Morning News, the ACLU of...
These Texas cities are the worst cities for breakfast lovers, report says
"Well what about second breakfast?"
peoplenewspapers.com
Worth a Road Trip: Mineral Wells, Cisco, Albany
Driving north and west from Dallas, the scenery soon turns to rolling hills and, just a bit further, to a flat frontier dotted with cacti and scrub brush. In its oil and transportation heyday, this picturesque region saw tremendous growth and prosperity. And in Mineral Wells, Albany, and Cisco, legacies of restorative natural resources, elegant architecture, creative arts, and world-famous hospitality can still be enjoyed today.
dmagazine.com
Scenes from D Magazine’s Best Financial Planners and Top Wealth Managers 2022 Celebration
On Thursday, October 20, Dallas’ Best Financial Planners and Top Wealth Managers gathered at Ross Tower to celebrate the honor. Honorees and their guests were entertained by the venue’s extensive art collection, a Motus photobooth, multiple open bars, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and a balcony with a cigar roller overlooking the Dallas skyline.
KTEN.com
Inspiration for a unique Sherman business dies at age 5
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Charlotte Brooks was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after fighting for her life at birth. She passed away on November 7 at the age of five, but her legacy lives on. "Charlotte's life was always surrounded around impacting other people," said Charlotte's father, Kameron Brooks. "If...
advocatemag.com
Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane
The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
