It looks like the Oregon Ducks will be taking the next few weeks off. That may be a good thing, in the end. It will give them a chance to recuperate after what was an incredibly embarrassing and abysmal loss to the Oregon State Beavers, where they blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to lose the rivalry game in Corvallis. The loss opened the door for the Washington Huskies to decide the fate of the Ducks, which is never something that you want if you’re an Oregon fan. With Washington’s 51-33 win over the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup on Saturday...

EUGENE, OR ・ 45 MINUTES AGO