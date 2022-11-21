Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban advocates for Alabama's inclusion in College Football Playoff
Nick Saban said Alabama deserves to be included in the College Football Playoff, noting the Tide's only two losses came by slim margins and on the road against top-10 opponents.
Conference Title Matchups Set For ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12
Several Power 5 programs, including college football's three remaining undefeated teams, will go to battle in their respective conference championship games on Saturday.
'Major miss': Vegas women's hoops tourney setup criticized
The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a "major miss," Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
How everything fell into place as No. 14 Utah advances to the Pac-12 championship game against No. 6 USC
The Utah Utes and USC Trojans will play in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Where He'd Slot Ohio State in Playoff Rankings
The ESPN analyst shared where he would rank the Buckeyes following their disappointing loss to Michigan.
If Briles Departs, There is Only One Man Pittman Should Have on Speed Dial
Arkansas needs to pull out all the stops to bring back fan favorite if it needs new offensive coordinator
Scorebook Live
Loyola Academy tops Lincoln-Way East to win fourth Illinois football championship
By Nathan Grimm CHAMPAIGN — Stifling defense has been a staple in Champaign this fall. Saturday's heavyweight bout in the state championship game was no exception. Playing for the Illinois Class 8A title, Loyola Academy smothered previously unbeaten Lincoln-Way East 13-3 en route to its fourth ...
Oregon Ducks officially eliminated from Pac-12 Championship contention
It looks like the Oregon Ducks will be taking the next few weeks off. That may be a good thing, in the end. It will give them a chance to recuperate after what was an incredibly embarrassing and abysmal loss to the Oregon State Beavers, where they blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to lose the rivalry game in Corvallis. The loss opened the door for the Washington Huskies to decide the fate of the Ducks, which is never something that you want if you’re an Oregon fan. With Washington’s 51-33 win over the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup on Saturday...
