Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks expected to place WR Dee Eskridge on IR with hand injury
RENTON — The Seahawks thought they had escaped the prospect of any significant injury with receiver Dee Eskridge when initial exams showed only a bruised right hand suffered early in a game Nov. 13 in Munich against Tampa Bay. But when the hand continued to be an issue, further...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks put receiver Dee Eskridge on injured reserve
The Seahawks made an expected move official Saturday, putting receiver Dee Eskridge on injured reserve with a broken hand suffered in their 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay in Munich on Nov. 13. Eskridge was initially diagnosed with just a bruise. Further exams revealed a break and Eskridge will have to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks vs. Raiders: Seattle Times sports staff makes Week 12 picks
Bob Condotta (7-3) Seahawks 24, Raiders 17: The Raiders seem like they should be better than their 3-7 record suggests, and they are coming off a good win at Denver. The Seahawks' loss to Tampa Bay harkened back to some of the early-season defensive struggles. A return home and being fresh and healthy off the bye should result in the kind of performance we saw during Seattle’s four-game winning streak and a return to the win column.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks LB Cody Barton ‘getting better’ as he goes through first season as full-time starter
RENTON — The lessons have just kept on coming for Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton in his first season as a full-time starter after three years playing mostly on special teams. “The new scheme, learning a whole different style of defense, just [playing] defense in general [after] first three years...
Yakima Herald Republic
With travel-heavy part of schedule done, Seahawks are home for a playoff push
RENTON — Back in action Sunday after the longest road trip they’ve ever taken, the Seahawks finally enter the homestretch of the 2022 season. That’s a phrase that is both figurative and literal, with the Seahawks finishing the season with five of their last seven games in the familiar confines of Lumen Field — beginning with Sunday’s 1:05 game against the 3-7 Las Vegas Raiders — after having played six of their first 10 on the road.
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:29 p.m. EST
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States has frustrated England in a 0-0 draw for its second consecutive draw in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions. England is still waiting for its first win in three World Cup matches against the U.S. after having drawn 1-1 in South Africa in 2010.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle 4, Vegas 2
Vegas200—2 First Period_1, Seattle, Donato 3 (Gourde, Larsson), 2:38. 2, Seattle, Burakovsky 6 (Larsson, Schwartz), 8:00. 3, Vegas, Roy 5 (Karlsson, Theodore), 10:46 (pp). 4, Vegas, Kessel 4 (Theodore), 12:50. Second Period_5, Seattle, Burakovsky 7 (Schultz, Oleksiak), 5:20. 6, Seattle, Eberle 6 (Beniers), 18:46. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Seattle...
