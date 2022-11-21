Read full article on original website
Related
watchthetramcarplease.com
Congress Hall’s Annual Winter Wonderland returns for 2022.
Congress Hall’s Annual Winter Wonderland returns this year, beginning November 25th. We’re delighted to share that in addition to Breakfast with Santa, a new Holiday Cabaret with Darin MacDonald, gingerbread house and ornament making, and the Congress Hall Express, our beloved Vendor Village and Congress Hall Carousel return as well! For details and to book your holiday getaway to Cape May, please visit http://bit.ly/2scWZ7m.
Christmas trees at Jersey Shore beach become special new tradition for families
Christmas trees on the beach have been a theme the past few years as many have popped up along different Jersey Shore towns during the holiday season. Two of the more known trees in Ocean City returned this past weekend — the North Beach and 55th Street trees.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue
Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
thesunpapers.com
Borough of Haddonfield announces Lullworth Hall Escrow Agreement
The Board of Commissioners is entering into an escrow agreement with Haddonfield Development Group, LLC for the redevelopment of Lullworth Hall. The proposed concept includes renovating the existing property into four (4) for-sale residential condominium units. Three units are proposed within the present structure; one is a to-be-built single-unit carriage house-style structure with a garage and loft.
Newtown Bakery Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting, Unique Baked Goods
The Newtown eatery opened its doors to a successful first day.Photo bySen. Steve Santarsiero. A new bakery in Bucks County just celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a successful first day of local business.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Trying to Find Young Child Walking Alone on Delsea Drive
Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Clears Way for More “Bump-Outs” on Homes
Sea Isle City is encouraging more homeowners to dress up the side of their houses with an architectural feature called “bump-outs” instead of having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls. Bump-outs are decorative touches that include ornamental roofs or canopies placed above windows and doors to give...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Camden, New Jersey rec center transforms into grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving
"Our mission is to break the cycle of childhood poverty and nutrition is a big part of that," said the executive director of The Neighborhood Center.
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone
Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?
This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County. It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit High Thanksgiving Day Football 2022
The annual Atlantic City High School versus Holy Spirit High School Thanksgiving Day football tradition is rare, special and it has lasted for nearly 100 years. It’s the longest running Thanksgiving Day game in Atlantic County history and second only to Vineland High versus Millville High, which has lasted for 150 years.
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Delicious Lunch and Dinner at Marvis Diner in Wildwood
The Marvis Diner is a hot spot with locals and travelers for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts. The restaurant and family-owned and operated. As soon as you walk in you're greeted by friendly wait staff given a choice on where you would like to sit. They offer outside dining (summer season) under a canopy tent or you can dine inside in a booth or table.
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
Comments / 0