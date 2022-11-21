ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Congress Hall’s Annual Winter Wonderland returns for 2022.

Congress Hall’s Annual Winter Wonderland returns this year, beginning November 25th. We’re delighted to share that in addition to Breakfast with Santa, a new Holiday Cabaret with Darin MacDonald, gingerbread house and ornament making, and the Congress Hall Express, our beloved Vendor Village and Congress Hall Carousel return as well! For details and to book your holiday getaway to Cape May, please visit http://bit.ly/2scWZ7m.
Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue

Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
Borough of Haddonfield announces Lullworth Hall Escrow Agreement

The Board of Commissioners is entering into an escrow agreement with Haddonfield Development Group, LLC for the redevelopment of Lullworth Hall. The proposed concept includes renovating the existing property into four (4) for-sale residential condominium units. Three units are proposed within the present structure; one is a to-be-built single-unit carriage house-style structure with a garage and loft.
Sea Isle Clears Way for More “Bump-Outs” on Homes

Sea Isle City is encouraging more homeowners to dress up the side of their houses with an architectural feature called “bump-outs” instead of having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls. Bump-outs are decorative touches that include ornamental roofs or canopies placed above windows and doors to give...
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?

This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County. It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Delicious Lunch and Dinner at Marvis Diner in Wildwood

The Marvis Diner is a hot spot with locals and travelers for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts. The restaurant and family-owned and operated. As soon as you walk in you're greeted by friendly wait staff given a choice on where you would like to sit. They offer outside dining (summer season) under a canopy tent or you can dine inside in a booth or table.
