‘Extinction is on the table’: Jaron Lanier warns of tech’s existential threat to humanity
The American computer scientist, who coined the term ‘virtual reality,’ cautions against online ‘psychological operatives’
Alphabet's DeepMind has put a hiring freeze on new interns, canceling one applicant's interview with just an hour's notice
London-based DeepMind said it has paused hiring new interns while it reviews how the internship program aligns with the company's "long-term focus."
Europe's ban on Russian oil cargoes is just weeks away. Here's what's happening – and how it will bedevil Moscow's exports elsewhere.
The forthcoming EU ban on Russian oil shipments will impact Moscow's energy exports in several ways, including changes in buyers and shipping logistics.
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.” The move comes as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue in Iran. The Twitter account of the U.S. men’s team displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group.
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. And in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered in the megacity's downtown to hold what appeared to be a silent protest, an eyewitness told AFP, near where a demonstration had erupted just hours earlier.
