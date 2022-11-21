Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Major Heel Turn At AEW Rampage This Week
Dark Order have been struggling to gain momentum ever since their loss to The Elite for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship at All Out. The group suffered another shocking loss during the Rampage taping this week. This article contains spoilers for the November 25, 2022 edition of AEW...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 50 Year Old Former WWE Personality Wants To Return After 9 Year Absence
He wants back in. There are several different people involved in making a wrestling show work and some of them will never wrestle a match in their lives. In addition to the wrestlers themselves, there is the so called third person in the ring in the form of a referee. They can be very important as well and now another one wants to get back in the ring after some time away.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
Clint Bowyer Gives the Blunt Truth About Cheating in NASCAR
Over the years, Clint Bowyer has been known to drop the occasional truth bomb when it comes to the inner workings of NASCAR teams. The 43-year-old Kansas native has been around the sport for nearly 20 years, and he's pretty much seen it all. Especially in recent years, Bowyer clearly sees no point in trying to mask the shadier aspects of NASCAR. After all, it is a sport that's rooted in bootlegging.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on His Rivalry With Brock Lesnar, Why "Cowboy Brock" Was So Important
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been battling or years in the WWE, though many will argue 2022 wound up being the best year for their feud. After their New Year's Day match was scrapped due to COVID-19, the two clashed at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships then turned around and had a Last Man Standing rematch at SummerSlam. While many initially rolled their eyes at seeing Reigns vs. Lesnar yet again in Nashville, the match was incredibly well-received thanks to Lesnar's more jovial "Cowboy Brock" persona and his usage of a tractor late in the match to uproot the ring.
ringsidenews.com
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Names the Big Regret He Has Regarding The Shield's WWE Booking
The Shield made their WWE debut 10 years ago this month, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant trios of the decade. But while the group initially split in 2014 following Seth Rollins' betrayal, the three would reunite multiple times up until Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) would leave the company in 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling. Rollins spoke with NBC Sports Boston this week about the group and admitted he had one big regret regarding the group's reunions — namely, adding Kurt Angle as a last-minute member for their five-on-three handicap match at TLC in 2017.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
itrwrestling.com
“I Should be Getting 10%” – Ric Flair Believes He’s Partly Responsible For Two Stars’ Match At Full Gear
Ric Flair’s Last Match took place on July 31st, 2022. It was Flair’s first match since 2011, where he lost to Sting on an episode of Impact Wrestling, and fourteen years since his classic “retirement match” against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24. In his last match,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
PWMania
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Gives Insight Into Severity Of Randy Orton's Back Injury
Former WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has dealt with more injuries than the average person, or even the average wrestler. When discussing a 2002 injury to his back on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle shared that WWE performer Randy Orton's current back injury could have ended the veteran's career.
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Isn’t The Workhorse He Used To Be
Roman Reigns joined the company alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of the iconic wrestling stable The Shield. Roman’s had quite a memorable run with The Shield which also helped establish himself amongst wrestling fans. The Shield were considered workhorses of the WWE roster at the time, putting on brilliant matches at all time.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Best Of Them: Roman Reigns Opens Up About Personal Title Feud
That is some serious praise. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two years plus, including one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. During his time as champion, Reigns has smashed his way through a number of opponents, some of whom have given him quite the run for his money. Now Reigns is opening up about one of his previous opponents in a positive way.
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya
Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest.
Comments / 0