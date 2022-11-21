Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been battling or years in the WWE, though many will argue 2022 wound up being the best year for their feud. After their New Year's Day match was scrapped due to COVID-19, the two clashed at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships then turned around and had a Last Man Standing rematch at SummerSlam. While many initially rolled their eyes at seeing Reigns vs. Lesnar yet again in Nashville, the match was incredibly well-received thanks to Lesnar's more jovial "Cowboy Brock" persona and his usage of a tractor late in the match to uproot the ring.

2 DAYS AGO