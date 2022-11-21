Read full article on original website
Silversea Cruises® Cuts Steel For Second Nova-Class Ship, Silver Ray℠
Leading ultra-luxury travel brand Silversea Cruises® officially begins the construction of Silver Ray℠, the second ship in the Nova class, holding a traditional steel cutting ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, on November 23. Silver Rayis set to join her sister ship, Silver Nova℠, as one of the most environmentally conscious ships ever built when she launches in summer 2024. The cruise line has taken the opportunity to set a new launch date for Silver Nova, which, due to the global situation, is now expected to join Silversea’s fleet on August 14, 2023, sailing round-trip from Fusina (Venice) on her maiden voyage.
The Legendary Kulm Hotel St. Moritz Unveils Its New Corvatsch Suite
The legendary Kulm Hotel St. Moritz recently unveiled a major renovation to the Corvatsch Suite, formally known as the Presidential Suite. Local architect Rolf Som and award-winning interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, who previously worked on Four Seasons George V in Paris, The Savoy in London, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, and Kulm Hotel’s sister property, Grand Hotel Kronenhof, led this grand project. The transformation brings new elegance and luxury to the St. Moritz hotel’s top-floor suite.
Thousands of Amazon workers strike on Black Friday
Thousands of Amazon workers are going on strike and walking out on Black Friday, protesting their working conditions and pay.
