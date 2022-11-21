Leading ultra-luxury travel brand Silversea Cruises® officially begins the construction of Silver Ray℠, the second ship in the Nova class, holding a traditional steel cutting ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, on November 23. Silver Rayis set to join her sister ship, Silver Nova℠, as one of the most environmentally conscious ships ever built when she launches in summer 2024. The cruise line has taken the opportunity to set a new launch date for Silver Nova, which, due to the global situation, is now expected to join Silversea’s fleet on August 14, 2023, sailing round-trip from Fusina (Venice) on her maiden voyage.

2 DAYS AGO