A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway
This is Willie Holland of Holland Pharms' 2nd Annual Friendsgiving. Holland is handing out fully loaded Thanksgiving plates to people in need. They will provide turkey, Mac-And-Cheese, greens, dressing, fried chicken, and desserts. "Today is not only for the homeless; I am telling everyone in need to come; we are feeding as much of the The post A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway appeared first on KESQ.
Brand New Addiction Treatment Center Serving Palm Springs To Open Later This Month
Coachella Valley Recovery Center has announced it will open its doors this November, offering a new premier behavioral health treatment option outside the metro Palm Springs area. Addiction and substance use disorders are on the rise across the nation. Just in the Riverside County and Palm Springs area, it is...
Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino gives out 300 warm Thanksgiving meals to the community
On November 21st, Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino gave out 300 warm Thanksgiving meals to members of the community in a grab-and-go drive-thru system. Members of Disney’s Storm Troopers were on-site, along with hospital staff greeting children and families, as they pulled up to grab their traditional Thanksgiving meals.
Never Stop Grinding Impact distributed 800 turkeys to needy families from across the Inland Empire
In a partnership between Never Stop Grinding Impact and Healthy Rialto, the two organizations were successful with leveraging each other’s resources to impact the community by providing over 800 families with all the essential thanksgiving food items on November 16th. “We have 800 people registered for a turkey, which...
Black Saturday Adoption Special Returns
Adoption Fees Waived Nov. 26 for Black Saturday at County Shelters. Riverside County Animal Services’ annual holiday adoption event – Black Saturday – returns this weekend with free adoptions all day at the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. The adoptions begin at 10...
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal, The post ‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters appeared first on KESQ.
Agua Caliente Casinos Celebrates Two Year Anniversary in Cathedral City, California
This month, Agua Caliente Casinos, the award-winning premier casino and entertainment resort in the Coachella Valley, is celebrating Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City’s two-year anniversary. Since opening in November 2020, it has been a steppingstone for growth and prosperity in the city of Cathedral City and surrounding communities. To celebrate with the community, the property is hosting slot promotions throughout the month, as well as the 2nd Anniversary Bash on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Expanded Wind Advisory for Thanksgiving
As Santa Ana winds begin to strengthen across the region Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has expanded our current Wind Advisory to include more areas surrounding the Coachella Valley to the north and east. This newest addition includes Joshua Tree National Park and Chiriaco Summit. While the initial Wind Advisory for the majority of the region will expire at 10 a.m. Friday morning, this new section is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Smiles 4 Seniors is seeking grocery store gift cards for the needy
Yucaipa's non profit organization, Smiles for Seniors makes a huge impact on our local senior community. Smiles for Seniors is a non profit 501 c (3) organization serving our low income seniors. Each year the program provides emergency assistance and safety net services to struggling low income seniors who would otherwise have nowhere to turn. They have quickly become one of the leading senior assistance agencies providing assistance for basic necessities such as food, housing, utility payments, and help pay for life saving prescriptions and medical equipment.
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
Kalaveras comes to Moreno Valley
Kalaveras, the fast-casual Latin-American and Mexican food restaurant chain, has opened a location in Moreno Valley. Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and city council members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16. “I am honored to welcome Kalaveras, another family-owned local business, to Moreno Valley,” Gutierrez said. “Kalaveras’ will fit right in with...
SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopment
VICTORVILLE – Victorville, announced Monday, it is one step closer to forming the first Community Revitalization Investment Authority (CRIA) in California. The CRIA – an economic and affordable housing tool will be used to finance the revitalization of Old Town Victorville.
Riverside County thief seen on video stealing home’s holiday decorations
Surveillance video captured the moment a woman parked her car, got out and started stealing the holiday decorations from the yard of a Riverside County home. “She had no cares in the world,” homeowner Steven Casselman told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “She was shopping like she was at the store, just taking her sweet time.”
Algae stop fishing and kayaking at Lake Hemet
In Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow’s report to the board last Thursday, he reported that the lake level is still low at 120.5 feet. 135 feet is full and 118 feet is half full. But the Nov. 8 storm resulted in valley farmers not...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Verano, a New Community Located in Popular Wildomar, California
WILDOMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Verano, a new community of single-story homes in highly desirable Wildomar, California. Verano is conveniently situated on Hilltopper Way, just south of Bundy Canyon Road near Interstate 15. The new community is minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Promenade Temecula and Menifee Countryside Marketplace as well as boating and fishing at nearby Lake Elsinore. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Inland Valley Medical Center ®, Kaiser Permanente ®, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005192/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Verano, a new community located in popular Wildomar, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals
We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
