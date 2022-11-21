ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam

DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Weber State holds on to beat North Dakota in FCS playoffs

OGDEN, Utah — Josh Davis and Damon Bankston combined for 251 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Weber State held on to beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play at Big Sky rival and fourth-seed Montana State...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Man dies in rollover crash on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER — Northbound I-15 was closed for a few hours late Friday night and early Saturday morning due to a fatal crash in Draper. Officers were dispatched to the crash on northbound I-15 at about 14100 South at 10:14 p.m. A Utah Department of Public Safety statement said there...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

BYU rallies from 23-down to top Dayton in OT of Battle 4 Atlantis finale

SALT LAKE CITY — BYU couldn't have started much worse in its Battle 4 Atlantis finale against Dayton. The second half, though, couldn't have been much better. Gideon George poured in 21 points and six rebounds, and Dallin Hall added a career-high 12 points, three rebounds and five assists as BYU rallied from down 23 points to force overtime Friday and take the Cougars' first win at Paradise Island 79-75 over Dayton in The Bahamas.
DAYTON, OH

