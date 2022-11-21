Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
How Salt Lake County plans to fight homelessness and improve mental health in the long term
SALT LAKE CITY — Jean Welch Hill has spent years advocating for solutions to end homelessness and prevent gun violence. Now, as the new director of Salt Lake County's Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives, Hill will be on the front lines of the issue. Hill will be part of...
ksl.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico
TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
ksl.com
Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam
DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
ksl.com
Utahn suspected of killing elderly grandparents has history of assault, drug charges
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
ksl.com
Weber State holds on to beat North Dakota in FCS playoffs
OGDEN, Utah — Josh Davis and Damon Bankston combined for 251 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Weber State held on to beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play at Big Sky rival and fourth-seed Montana State...
ksl.com
Man dies in rollover crash on I-15 in Draper
DRAPER — Northbound I-15 was closed for a few hours late Friday night and early Saturday morning due to a fatal crash in Draper. Officers were dispatched to the crash on northbound I-15 at about 14100 South at 10:14 p.m. A Utah Department of Public Safety statement said there...
ksl.com
'There was disappointment': Unseeded Wildcats to host North Dakota in FCS playoffs
OGDEN — Head coach Jay Hill and his team filed into the team meeting room on Sunday for the FCS playoffs selection show. The Wildcats hoped they had done enough during the regular season to earn one of the eight seeds in the postseason bracket and a first-round bye, which would give them an extra week of practice.
ksl.com
BYU rallies from 23-down to top Dayton in OT of Battle 4 Atlantis finale
SALT LAKE CITY — BYU couldn't have started much worse in its Battle 4 Atlantis finale against Dayton. The second half, though, couldn't have been much better. Gideon George poured in 21 points and six rebounds, and Dallin Hall added a career-high 12 points, three rebounds and five assists as BYU rallied from down 23 points to force overtime Friday and take the Cougars' first win at Paradise Island 79-75 over Dayton in The Bahamas.
