bgfalconmedia.com
Bobcats Ground Falcons to Clinch MAC East Title
ATHENS, Ohio – Last night, the Bowling Green Falcons were bested by the Ohio Bobcats by a final score of 38-14 in the final regular season contest of the 2022 season. The game began slowly, starting with four straight three-and-outs, with either side supplying two apiece. Bowling Green got on the scoreboard first, as Matt McDonald connected with his six-foot-seven wide receiver Tyrone Broden on a 44-yard jump ball in the endzone to put the Falcons up seven. This would be the team’s only lead of the game, and their only score of the game until Camden Orth scampered into the endzone on a 10-yard touchdown run towards the end of the fourth quarter to make the score 38-14.
bgfalconmedia.com
Championship Bound! BGSU bests Buffalo in Semis, meets Ball State in Championship
Bowling Green started the season as the MAC favorites. Now they are one win away from fulfilling that promise. Now the question is:. BGSU used a rampant offensive attack that overwhelmed UB, finishing with a .407 attack percentage for the match and a .500 attack percentage in the finals set as the second-seeded Bowling Green State Falcons (21-9, 15-3 MAC) swept the sixth-seeded Buffalo Bulls (19-13, 10-8 MAC) 25-22, 25-16, 25-16.
bgfalconmedia.com
Fighting Irish Pull Away in Second Half, Overwhelm Falcons for 5-0 start
It does not matter how you start; it is about how you finish. That was the motto Norte Dame seemed to go by as they outscored BGSU 40-26 in the second half as the Fighting Irish (5-0, 0-0 ACC) ran past the Bowling Green State Falcons (2-3, 0-0 MAC), 82-66.
bgfalconmedia.com
Cardinals Outlast Chippewas, Advance to MAC Title versus BGSU
Set 1: 23-25 To begin the match, Central Michigan took an early lead, the score swiftly reaching 4-8. From here, the Cardinals would respond with a 5-1 run, nearly tying up the score. The Chippewas and Cardinals would continue to take turns scoring until Central Michigan began to hold a divisive lead. With a score of 15-19, with Ball State still behind, the Cardinals would battle back with a 3-0 run. Continuing to chip away at the gap, Ball State would eventually tie the Chippewas at 22 points apiece. Nearing the end of the opening set, CMU would book three kills, reaching 25 points with a 25-23 score.
bgfalconmedia.com
Failed Launch: Rockets blanked by Chippewas in first round of MAC Tournament
One of the closest three-set matches you will see. Going back and forth throughout the match, there were 22 ties in the first two sets, and each set was won by no more than four points. In the end, though, it was the Chippewas that ended each set as the fourth-seeded Central Michigan Chippewas swept the fifth-seeded Toledo Rockets by scores of 28-26, 25-22, and 25-21.
WHIZ
“Buck I Guy” Makes Appearance At Primrose Retirement
ZANESVILLE, oh- The greatest rivalry in college football continues this Saturday, the 26th, as Ohio State hosts Michigan. Buckeye fans everywhere are getting excited to watch the undefeated rivals play. Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville had a lot of Buckeye Fever today, the 23rd, following a visit from a very...
bgfalconmedia.com
Craggs brothers skate together again
The last time Bowling Green State University Hockey was in the NCAA tournament was during the 2019 season. This was also the last time that Sam and Lukas Craggs played together on the ice. Now with the Toledo Walleye looking to make a push for the Kelly Cup Finals, the...
bgfalconmedia.com
BGSU Football is Bowl-Eligible. So, What’s Next?
After last week’s thrilling 42-35 win for BGSU Football over their rivals, the Toledo Rockets, the Falcons clinched their sixth win and are now bowl game eligible for the first time since 2015. But the question is- what bowl games can teams in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) compete in?
Once again; Newark Catholic meets JFK in playoffs
The two schools have split their last two meetings in the state semifinal round. Who will take this Saturday's matchup?
westbendnews.net
Archer Historic Season Comes To An End
FINDLAY – A tremendous season by the Antwerp football team came to an end Saturday night at Donnell Stadium in Findlay as Lima Central Catholic posted a 43-7 victory over the Archers in the Division VII, Region 26, championship game. It was a case of the Thunderbirds dominating the...
Delphos Herald
Gerker signs with U of F
DELPHOS — St. John’s senior Jack Gerker finished tied for 18th at the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division III State Golf Tournament Meet with his 2-day total of 165. He parlayed that finish — helping lead the Blue Jays to a team finish of third...
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
WTOL-TV
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
bgfalconmedia.com
Toys for Tickets campaigns for sixth year
Since 2016, Bowling Green State University Parking Services has fallen into the season of giving by offering students fresh starts by accepting toy donations in lieu of parking tickets. Any citations issued between now and finals week will be dismissed by the university’s parking services as part of Toys for...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
Nelsonville-York and Tri-County served by twin principals
NELSONVILLE – Their day starts on the same street. They wake up and throw on an outfit, paired with their favorite accessory — a smile. As they walk out the door, both women can be seen waving to one another, hoping the best for the other’s day. Twins Amanda Wiseman and Rebecca Steenrod both serve as principals in Athens County. They both enjoy inspiring others and this can be seen throughout the work they have put in for their staff, students and prospective buildings. These...
bgfalconmedia.com
Friends and family gather to celebrate late BGSU student’s life
The community of Bowling Green State University gathered to celebrate the life of the late student David “Ryan” Walker II, at a memorial organized by Morgan Lunsford on Saturday, Nov. 19. Walker was killed in a four-vehicle crash caused by a suspected drunk driver on U.S. 6 near...
themountvernongrapevine.com
CWD Testing Continues in Surveillance Area
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that three white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the collection of 637 samples in the fall of 2022. During the 2022 deer hunting season, testing has been performed in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties on hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, as well as through targeted sampling.
bgfalconmedia.com
Get involved before it’s too late
My time at Bowling Green State University is quickly coming to an end and it’s a bitter-sweet feeling. I have never been good with change and leaving a place I have come to call home will be difficult, but I’m not leaving without the preparation I need to succeed.
