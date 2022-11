HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville (SWDA) announced that it would operate on shifted routes while trucks await repair. In a Facebook post posted Monday, the SWDA announced that crews were finishing the first Friday routes and starting the second Monday. They ask that people only report misses for those collection times.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO