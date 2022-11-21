Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
No. 12 LSU Takes George Mason Down In Bimini, 80-52
BIMINI, Bahamas — The LSU Women’s Basketball show took to the road Thursday as the No. 12 Tigers (6-0) took down George Mason (3-4), 80-52 in its first game of the Goombay Splash in The Bimini, Bahamas. Angel Reese led the tigers with 21 points and 19 rebounds...
dawgnation.com
Sam Pittman gives take on Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU
ATHENS — The SEC Championship Game is more than a week away, and both Georgia and LSU have unfinished regular-season business left this Saturday. The Bulldogs will battle Georgia Tech at noon, while the Bayou Bengals will tangle at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. But it has been hard...
LSUSports.net
No. 12 LSU In Bimini To Face George Mason and UAB
BIMINI, Bahamas – No. 12 LSU is playing away from the PMAC for the first time this season as it is set to take on George Mason and UAB in Bimini at the Goombay Splash throughout Thanksgiving Week. “You don’t have your fans cheering for you,” Coach Kim Mulkey...
LSUSports.net
Volleyball Ends Regular Season with Pivotal Series Against Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. – On the final weekend of the regular season, the LSU Tigers will square off against Georgia Nov. 25-26 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (15-11, 9-7 SEC) and Georgia (20-7, 11-5 SEC) will open the weekend with a 3 p.m. match Friday and will conclude the series at noon Saturday, honoring Jill Bohnet, Emily Gauthreaux, Hannah Jacobs, Allee Morris and Josie Vondran for Senior Day. Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call.
LSUSports.net
LSU Appears To Tie Title Game At Buzzer; Basket Disallowed Giving K-State 61-59 Win
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – An apparently slow start by the clock operator at John Gray Gymnasium in the final 4.7 seconds potentially cost LSU a chance to tie and force overtime, giving Kansas State a 61-59 victory over the Tigers in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.
Kansas State edges LSU in battle of unbeatens in Cayman Islands
Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points, including a tiebreaking jumper with five seconds remaining, as Kansas State defeated LSU 61-59 in
FanSided
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
LSU moves into top 5 in latest CFP rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved into the top five in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Tigers now sit at No. 5 and ride a five-game winning streak heading into the regular season finale against Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 26.
andthevalleyshook.com
LSU Hops Into Top 5
LSU surprisingly held off Lincon Riley’s USC and was able to jump into the top 5 of the latest CFP rankings tonight, putting them in a position to control their own destiny. With LSU’s loss to Florida State continuing to look better and better, the playoff committee threw the Tigers a bone and gave them their first top 5 ranking since the 2019 season. The committee’s message looks clear: Take care of business against A&M, then go find a way to take down Georgia, and you’re in.
No. 15 LSU improves to 5-0 with win over Northwestern State
BATON ROUGE, La. - No. 15 LSU (5-0) defeated Northwestern State (1-3) on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers scored 100 points for the fifth game in a row and cruised past the Lady Demons in a 100-45 victory in the PMAC. With LSU’s fifth consecutive 100-point game, it was believed...
LSUSports.net
Flau’jae Johnson Earns Second Straight SEC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Through five college games, Johnson has scored in double figures each game and she put up a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.
theadvocate.com
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action
The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
wbrz.com
Zachary native Lindsey Scott and Southeastern's Frank Scelfo headline Southland All Conference Awards
On Wednesday, the Southland Conference announced its annual football awards and all-conference teams with former Zachary Bronco and current Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott, Jr. taking home Player of the Year Honors and Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo awarded Coach of the Year honors. Conference co-champions UIW and Southeastern led...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier knocks off 2021-22 5A champ Zachary; Airline, Haughton win
The Bossier Bearkats defeated 2021-22 Class 5A state champion Zachary 36-34 in the City of Lights tournament Tuesday in Natchitoches. The Bearkats broke the Broncos’ 32-game winning streak. Keyshun Johnson and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with nine points each. Tahj Roots added seven and Kerel Woods five. Brandon Rogers...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
postsouth.com
Sugarcane harvest robust, but outside challenges loom for Cora Texas
The 2022 harvest season could be a record-breaker for Cora Texas Manufacturing Co. in White Castle, but the turn of events outside the sugar industry could pose major challenges. Cora Texas projects a record amount of cane, between 37 and 39 tons per acre. It marks a 10 percent increase...
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
lsuagcenter.com
Get It Growing: Now’s the time to prevent stickerweed
(Video 11/22/22) Stickerweed, sometimes called burweed, not only makes the lawn look unsightly, but it sticks into your bare feet. On this edition of Get It Growing, LSU AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard explains that now is the time to apply weed killer to prevent weeds like stickerweed.
