ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

It’s almost turkey time! When is the right time to thaw your bird?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno, Jocelina Joiner
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhDqb_0jJE5Ctd00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it’s time to thaw your turkey.

Depending on the size of your Thanksgiving bird, you may be running out of time to thaw it in the refrigerator, which is the safest method, according to the United States Department of Agriculture .

The USDA says turkeys must be kept at a safe temperature while thawing since any bacteria that may have been present before freezing can start to grow again when they begin to thaw. To ensure food safety, proper thawing is critical.

Butterball’s ‘How Long to Thaw’ calculator

So how exactly do you correctly thaw a turkey?

According to the experts at Butterball , some folks probably should have started as early as Friday if planning to thaw their turkey in the fridge.

The USDA recommends allowing approximately 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of bird (a 16-pound turkey calls for around four days in the fridge, for example). A thawed turkey will need to be cooked within two days.

Can your Thanksgiving turkey give you bird flu? What you should know

If it’s already too late to thaw your turkey in the fridge, you can still thaw it safely in cold water or in the microwave. Both methods require cooking the bird immediately after thawing.

Tips to thaw in the fridge:

  • Thaw breast side up in an unopened wrapper on a tray in the fridge.
  • Allow at least one day of thawing for every four pounds of turkey.
  • Use turkey within four days after thawing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPY0k_0jJE5Ctd00

The USDA says food thawed in the refrigerator can be refrozen without cooking, but there may be some loss of quality.

100+ top tech gadgets and gifts to shop this holiday season

Cold water thawing takes less time but requires more attention. The USDA said the water must be cold to keep the turkey at a safe temperature.

Tips for cold water thawing:

  • Thaw breast side down in the unopened wrapper with enough cold water to cover your turkey completely.
  • Change the water every 30 minutes, and if the turkey cannot be completely covered, rotate it every 30 minutes to keep it chilled.
  • Estimate a minimum thawing time of 30 minutes per pound of turkey.

While microwave thawing is a USDA-approved method, you should check the owner’s manual for your microwave to determine if your turkey will fit.

The manual should also detail how many minutes per pound and the power level required to thaw your turkey correctly. Generally, allow six minutes per pound, and be sure to rotate it frequently while thawing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

SLED charges Aiken County woman with identity fraud

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, SC, on Friday, November 18th for Identity Fraud. SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Investigators say in May of 2022, Redd went to the DMV on Ascauga […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
SANDERSVILLE, GA
WJBF

Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who just won reelection by nearly 8 percentage points, has cut a new ad for Senate candidate Herschel Walker that will begin airing throughout his state on Thanksgiving Day. The ad is part of a $14.2 million television, radio and digital advertising campaign funded by the Senate Leadership Fund, a […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Suspect wanted after shooting incident at Tobacco Road SRP

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were called to the SRP Federal Credit Union located at 2215 Tobacco Road for a shooting incident. According to investigators, the man pictured, hit an ATM multiple times with his hands. He also allegedly flicked off and fired multiple shots at the machine’s camera. As of right now there is […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy