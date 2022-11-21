Read full article on original website
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker
A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
Kemp Will be Testifying Against Trump in the Georgia Election Probe.
Trump and Kemp(via ijr.com) Donald Trump and Brian Kemp are political foes, ever since Kemp refused to say that the Georgia 2020 election was stolen. Trump insisted the results should be thrown out. Trump was so adamant that he called Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, multiple times, finally getting through to him at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Trump called and attempted to push Raffensperger to intervene in the counting of Georgia’s presidential votes. “I have to find 12,000 votes,” Trump said in the recorded phone call. The full audio of that phone call can be found here on Fox News.
Georgie Republicans worry about runoff as Trump-backed Herschel Walker falls short
Georgia Republicans woke up Wednesday morning filled with dread at the prospect of another runoff for a U.S. Senate seat and no small tinge of regret for having nominated a Donald Trump-backed candidate who underperformed the rest of their statewide ticket. Overall, it had been an excellent night for the...
Herschel Walker has a problem: Kemp’s not on the December ballot
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has a Kemp problem: Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican who rolled to a big victory in Tuesday’s midterms, won’t be on the ballot in next month’s Senate runoff election. That’s a big issue for Walker, who should have been helped...
Walker's campaign tells Republicans to stop 'deceptive fundraising' in Georgia runoff
Republican politicians and associated committees are sending out desperate fundraising emails begging the GOP faithful to help save America by getting behind Herschel Walker in his Dec. 6 runoff against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. But what’s not immediately clear to recipients is how little of that money is...
Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election
Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state who drew Trump’s ire, wins reelection
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was projected to win his reelection bid, defeating Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Raffensperger has served in the office since 2019. He gained national attention in 2020 after he pushed back on pressure from President Trump to...
Democrats Sue Over Georgia Senate Runoff Early Voting After Republicans ‘Rig The System’
A coalition of Democratic groups has filed a lawsuit over what it describes as a Republican-led delay during the early voting period for the Georgia Senate runoff race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker. The lawsuit filed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the Warnock...
Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who just won reelection by nearly 8 percentage points, has cut a new ad for Senate candidate Herschel Walker that will begin airing throughout his state on Thanksgiving Day. The ad is part of a $14.2 million television, radio and digital advertising campaign funded by...
Another Florida Voter Has Illegal Voting Charges Dropped in the Wake of DeSantis-Backed Election Fraud Crackdown
Prosecutors in Florida have dropped charges against a man arrested for voting in August. The dropped charges are a setback to Gov. Ron DeSantis after his self-touted, highly-publicized, and instantly politicized sweeps targeting people who allegedly cast ballots illegally earlier this year. Tony Patterson, 44, hails from Tampa. His arrest,...
Walker runs Washington outsider playbook in bid to unseat Georgia's Warnock
Folksy Republican Herschel Walker is leveraging decades of goodwill in Georgia to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a December runoff but is running into the same obstacles that left him gasping for air in second place on Nov. 8.
Georgia Senate Candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Will Advance to a December Runoff Election
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face off again in a Georgia runoff election next month to determine who wins the race, according to multiple projections. The candidates came in neck-and-neck in Tuesday's general election, with neither reaching the required 50% vote threshold to win the...
Mike Huckabee hits campaign trail with Herschel Walker, addresses Trump factor in Georgia Senate runoff
Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee addressed how the Trump factor could affect the runoff race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock.
These secretary of state candidates allied with Trump in 2022. Here's how they fared
Several of the Republican candidates for secretary of state who endorsed by former President Donald Trump lost in the midterm elections on Nov. 8, effectively narrowing any avenue to try to influence the top elections officials in battleground states in the next election. Jim Marchant, of Nevada; Audrey Trujillo, of...
Georgia Supreme Court allows early voting on post-holiday Saturday
CNN — The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block counties from offering early voting on Saturday, rejecting an emergency request from Republicans. Counties in Georgia are not required to offer early voting on Saturday, but many have said they will do so, after Democrats successfully sued to challenge instructions from state officials claiming that early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving was unlawful.
Republican voting law poses hurdles in Georgia Senate runoff
Runoffs lasted nine weeks in previous elections – but under new law, timeline is shortened to 28 days after general election
Stacey Abrams Loses Quest to Become First Black Woman Governor, Concedes to Kemp
Georgia Democratic and progressive gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams has lost her bid to become the nation’s first Black woman governor after losing Tuesday’s election to Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia who ran for reelection. Her loss ends a closely watched rematch of their 2018 contest. The...
