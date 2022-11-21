Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump draws criticism after dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is renewing attention to his long history of turning a blind eye to bigotry after dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West just days into his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner...
Racial equity initiative co-chairs from U.S. Congress to meet in Montgomery
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, a Democrat who represents the 7th Congressional District, will host two other co-chairs of the Racial Equity Initiative of the Ways and Means Committee Monday in Montgomery. U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat from Nevada, and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat from California, will meet with...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0