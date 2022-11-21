BATON ROUGE, La. – On the final weekend of the regular season, the LSU Tigers will square off against Georgia Nov. 25-26 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (15-11, 9-7 SEC) and Georgia (20-7, 11-5 SEC) will open the weekend with a 3 p.m. match Friday and will conclude the series at noon Saturday, honoring Jill Bohnet, Emily Gauthreaux, Hannah Jacobs, Allee Morris and Josie Vondran for Senior Day. Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO