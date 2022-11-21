Read full article on original website
Related
LSUSports.net
No. 12 LSU Takes George Mason Down In Bimini, 80-52
BIMINI, Bahamas — The LSU Women’s Basketball show took to the road Thursday as the No. 12 Tigers (6-0) took down George Mason (3-4), 80-52 in its first game of the Goombay Splash in The Bimini, Bahamas. Angel Reese led the tigers with 21 points and 19 rebounds...
LSUSports.net
LSU Appears To Tie Title Game At Buzzer; Basket Disallowed Giving K-State 61-59 Win
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – An apparently slow start by the clock operator at John Gray Gymnasium in the final 4.7 seconds potentially cost LSU a chance to tie and force overtime, giving Kansas State a 61-59 victory over the Tigers in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.
LSUSports.net
No. 12 LSU In Bimini To Face George Mason and UAB
BIMINI, Bahamas – No. 12 LSU is playing away from the PMAC for the first time this season as it is set to take on George Mason and UAB in Bimini at the Goombay Splash throughout Thanksgiving Week. “You don’t have your fans cheering for you,” Coach Kim Mulkey...
LSUSports.net
Volleyball Ends Regular Season with Pivotal Series Against Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. – On the final weekend of the regular season, the LSU Tigers will square off against Georgia Nov. 25-26 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (15-11, 9-7 SEC) and Georgia (20-7, 11-5 SEC) will open the weekend with a 3 p.m. match Friday and will conclude the series at noon Saturday, honoring Jill Bohnet, Emily Gauthreaux, Hannah Jacobs, Allee Morris and Josie Vondran for Senior Day. Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call.
LSUSports.net
MacNeil Earns Third SEC Swimmer of the Week Honor
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil was named SEC Swimmer of the Week, the conference league announced Tuesday, for her performance at the Tigers’ midseason invite inside the Rec Center Natatorium on the campus of Texas A&M. MacNeil competed in six events while at the Art...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Hold Annual Thanksgiving Week Pentathlon
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program hosted its annual intra-squad Thanksgiving Week Pentathlon on Tuesday afternoon at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. Junior sprinter Shani’a Bellamy was the individual women’s winner with 276 points, and sophomore sprinter Godson Oghenebrume captured the men’s individual title with 388 points.
LSUSports.net
Broussard and Jennings To Represent LSU at SEC Career Tour
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Track & Field’s Adele Broussard and LSU Soccer’s Lindsi Jennings will represent the Tigers in Atlanta during the week of the SEC Football Championship November 29-December 1 to be a part of the 2022 SEC Career Tour. The SEC Career Tour is held...
Comments / 0