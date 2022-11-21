Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday. On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo
Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Rare Photo Of All 3 Of Her Kids For Son Ziggy’s 2nd Birthday
Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross, 34, both paid tribute to their son Ziggy over the weekend. The younger sister of Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29 and shared a rare family photo as they celebrated Ziggy’s 2nd birthday with a Halloween-themed birthday bash. “Happy...
Big Sean Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute To Jhené Aiko's Daughter After Couple Welcomes Son
The rapper recently celebrated the arrival of baby boy Noah Hasani with the singer.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is So Adorable! See Her Sweetest Photos
We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids, but the one girl who has stolen our hearts is Dream Kardashian. Whether she is hanging out with her famous cousins or her dad, Rob Kardashian, Dream is always giggling and having a great time. We love watching her grow up right before our eyes!
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
People
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend in New Photos from The Walking Dead Finale Premiere
The two musicians have been an item since the summer, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in August Demi Lovato is eager to show off the "hot" man in her life. The "Melon Cake" singer attended the premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles Monday and was quick to share just "how hot my boyfriend is" in an Instagram post. Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) appeared alongside Lovato, 30, in the final slide of the post, both of them dressed in all-black leather looks. "No swipe necessary to see how sexy my...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina
Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
ETOnline.com
Aaron Carter's Son Prince Turns 1, His Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Posts Rare Pics of Late Singer With His Child
Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, is remembering the late pop star on their son, Prince's, first birthday. In a touching photo tribute, Martin shared a series of rare images of the singer with his only child on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"
TODAY.com
Nick Cannon, father of 11, says he has ‘no idea’ if he’s planning more babies
Nick Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa just welcomed daughter Beautiful Zeppelin to the world on Nov. 11, and when the proud father stepped out on a red carpet less than a week later, he was asked if he planned to welcome more little ones to the world. That...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Alyssa Scott wrote on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon — his twelfth! Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon. On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild 'N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child's nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.) One...
