People

Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan

"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday.  On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
People

Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo

Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
People

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Vibe

Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
People

Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend in New Photos from The Walking Dead Finale Premiere

The two musicians have been an item since the summer, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in August Demi Lovato is eager to show off the "hot" man in her life. The "Melon Cake" singer attended the premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles Monday and was quick to share just "how hot my boyfriend is" in an Instagram post. Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) appeared alongside Lovato, 30, in the final slide of the post, both of them dressed in all-black leather looks. "No swipe necessary to see how sexy my...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'

The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses.  As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
ETOnline.com

Aaron Carter's Son Prince Turns 1, His Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Posts Rare Pics of Late Singer With His Child

Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, is remembering the late pop star on their son, Prince's, first birthday. In a touching photo tribute, Martin shared a series of rare images of the singer with his only child on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos

"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Alyssa Scott wrote on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon — his twelfth! Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon.  On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild 'N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child's nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.) One...

