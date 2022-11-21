Never mind the clichés of the festive season, your face doesn’t have to be adorned with glitter and glossy red lips. I mean if that’s your thing, great. But, equally, there is nothing wrong with going down the “elevated version of my daily self” route. A good skincare routine is imperative, but there are makeup cheats. Add a drop of highlighter to foundation and the top of your cheekbones, brush up brows, apply mascara and finish with a pink lip. Party season or not, this look never goes out of style.

49 MINUTES AGO