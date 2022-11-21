Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wellcome Collection in London shuts ‘racist, sexist and ableist’ medical history gallery
Medicine Man exhibits included painting of a black African kneeling in front of a white missionary
Looking Out: Many are ready to give advice to royalty
“The queen passed,” says Johnel. “And now Good King Charles makes his servants carry a personal toilet seat for him when he travels.” “Really?” says Rooster Croft, holding his cup out for more coffee. ...
Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana
LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel for Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming-out event for the future princess, until then largely known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look.
Party season calls for a fresh approach
Never mind the clichés of the festive season, your face doesn’t have to be adorned with glitter and glossy red lips. I mean if that’s your thing, great. But, equally, there is nothing wrong with going down the “elevated version of my daily self” route. A good skincare routine is imperative, but there are makeup cheats. Add a drop of highlighter to foundation and the top of your cheekbones, brush up brows, apply mascara and finish with a pink lip. Party season or not, this look never goes out of style.
Comments / 0