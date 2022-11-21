(The Center Square) – Online sports wagering has arrived in Maryland, just in time for Thanksgiving. The official launch of online sports betting is scheduled to go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said, at seven sportsbooks across the state. According to the fiscal note attached to the bill, sports wagering facilities licensee and mobile sports wagering licensees will keep 85% of proceeds. The other 15% will go...

