Bethany, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCBD

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Saturday, November 26, 2022; 6:30 p.m. CT; Jones AT&T Stadium; Lubbock, Texas. TV: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner) Radio: Sooners Sports Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl

JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Thousands left without power in Edmond after outage

EDMOND, Okla. — Thousands are without power in Edmond after an outage. On Wednesday evening, Edmond had a power outage impacting over 5,390 customers, so far. KOCO 5 was told the cause of the outage is on the “transmission side” and they are waiting for OG&E to assist.
EDMOND, OK
KAKE TV

13-year-old Oklahoma boy dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

EL RENO, OK. (KOCO/CNN Newsource) - School officials in El Reno, Oklahoma are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. "He was always happy. I missed when he annoyed me all the time," said Daniel's sister Kambry Maifield. Pictures of 13-year-old Daniel Maifield fill poster boards as his family...
EL RENO, OK
Z94

Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale

Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
NORMAN, OK
405magazine.com

OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022

We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
waurikanewsjournal.com

1 Peter 2:9-10

We have a dog named Daisy who was picked up by a couple at a rescue center in OKC. Daisy was taken to their home but was not welcomed by the other dogs in this home. She was rejected at least twice by previous owners. Then she came here. A warm place to sleep in the Winter and cooling shade with AC in the Summer. Rubbing her head sends her tail into ecstatic thumping. When I put her food dish down she looks up at me and will not eat until I give her head a good rubbing. She who did not have a home, now is at home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

