KCBD
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Saturday, November 26, 2022; 6:30 p.m. CT; Jones AT&T Stadium; Lubbock, Texas. TV: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner) Radio: Sooners Sports Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris...
Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
Oklahoma Lands Second Recruit From Big Bedlam Weekend
The Sooners earned their second commitment in the last 24 hours after a strong Bedlam showing on Saturday night.
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma's Newest Commit to Choose OU
Juco defensive back Kendel Dolby told AllSooners he was blown away on his visit last week, especially with the coaches, the players, the recruits and the "crazy" fans.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Elaborates on Sooners' Big Recruiting Weekend
NORMAN — A 6-5 record heading into Saturday's season finale at Texas Tech means Oklahoma has at least one eye on the future. The Sooners hosted a colossal recruiting weekend as they took down Oklahoma State in a memorable Bedlam game. There's no official tally of high school and junior college ...
Oklahoma Daily
'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl
JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
‘I jumped up and everyone went crazy,’ Stillwater sophomore makes perfect ACT score
A Stillwater High School student and his family are celebrating after he earned a perfect ACT Score of 36.
Protective Order Filed Against OU Football Player
A football player at the University of Oklahoma is expected to appear in court Tuesday after an emergency protective order was filed by a woman in Cleveland County. Daniel Parker Jr., who is a tight end for the Sooners, is planned to arrive for the hearing set for this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma football TE Daniel Parker suspended after allegations of domestic violence surface
An Oklahoma Sooners football player is in hot water after being accused of domestic violence. Fifth-year Oklahoma football tight end Daniel Parker has been suspended by the Sooners indefinitely following an emergency protective order filed against him in Cleveland County last week, as reported by Eli Lederman of Tulsa World.
KFOR
Here’s the Thanksgiving Day forecast for central Oklahoma!
Here’s your OKC Thanksgiving Day Forecast. Cloudy, chilly and damp with a 60% chance of light rain and drizzle. A cold front moves south early in the morning with gusty north winds high temps near 50 degrees.
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
KOCO
Thousands left without power in Edmond after outage
EDMOND, Okla. — Thousands are without power in Edmond after an outage. On Wednesday evening, Edmond had a power outage impacting over 5,390 customers, so far. KOCO 5 was told the cause of the outage is on the “transmission side” and they are waiting for OG&E to assist.
Deadly hit and run near Reno & Meridian
Oklahoma City Police say earlier today around 6:15 pm a woman was hit and killed at Reno & Meridian.
KAKE TV
13-year-old Oklahoma boy dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
EL RENO, OK. (KOCO/CNN Newsource) - School officials in El Reno, Oklahoma are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. "He was always happy. I missed when he annoyed me all the time," said Daniel's sister Kambry Maifield. Pictures of 13-year-old Daniel Maifield fill poster boards as his family...
Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
405magazine.com
OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022
We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
waurikanewsjournal.com
1 Peter 2:9-10
We have a dog named Daisy who was picked up by a couple at a rescue center in OKC. Daisy was taken to their home but was not welcomed by the other dogs in this home. She was rejected at least twice by previous owners. Then she came here. A warm place to sleep in the Winter and cooling shade with AC in the Summer. Rubbing her head sends her tail into ecstatic thumping. When I put her food dish down she looks up at me and will not eat until I give her head a good rubbing. She who did not have a home, now is at home.
Man’s dream to sell home shattered after massive fire in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma man's dream to sell his property is shattered after it went up in flames.
