Advocate
25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WANE-TV
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
953wiki.com
Woman arrested in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase moved to custody in southern Indiana
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman wanted in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase is now in custody in southern Indiana. Dawn Coleman, 40, was arrested last month in San Francisco for her involvement in Cairo Jordan's death. He was found dead from an electrolyte imbalance in April but wasn’t identified until late October.
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
Local News Digital
North Vernon man crashes into house, busted for DUI
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a weekend traffic accident involving a vehicle that struck a residence in Country Squire Lakes. On Saturday, deputies located a car that had crashed into a home and came to rest in the living room. In the...
centralrecorder.com
Man in Indiana Falls Into Manure Lagoon
A man from Indiana died after he fell into a manure lagoon while installing new farm equipment. Gordon Van Baren, a 30-year-old man, was missing around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14. He was helping to install new equipment with another farmer, Coroner Andrew Boersma explains in Edition Digital. The other...
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Indiana Authorities Find Underwater Car Grave
Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in made a shocking, accidental discovery while doing a training exercise recently. The routine event held at the White River resulted in the team marking what they believed to be multiple sunken cars in the river. On November 3, a dive team finally removed the vehicles.
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
Gas tax in Indiana to set new record next month
That is when the tax will raise from 23.1 cents to 23.3 cents — making it the highest-ever December gasoline tax for Indiana.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Get Marty: He was a fixture in this community and now we need help for his funeral
We are on the clock for this one. There’s a sadness in McKees Rocks this week after the loss of an iconic figure in the community. His name is Terry Stubbs and the stories people are sharing about his life are not just endearing and entertaining.
