Dimock residents, prosecutors and a utility met to discuss contaminated drinking water
Residents declined comment Monday night as they left the meeting at a high school near Dimock, saying they’d been instructed by a prosecutor not to talk. A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Plea hearing scheduled in ‘Gasland’ drilling pollution case in Dimock
Dimock drew national notoriety after people were filmed lighting their tap water on fire in the Emmy Award-winning 2010 documentary. A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the long-running case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges over allegations it polluted the aquifer of a small community 14 years ago.
Pennsylvania House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why.
Two state lawmakers ran for reelection while also seeking different elected positions during the midterms. This totally legal strategy will put Pennsylvania House Democrats in a bind come January. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
The post-election review designed to give Pa. voters more confidence in the results, explained
Following the 2022 midterms, all 67 Pennsylvania counties were required to participate in a "risk-limiting audit," which is designed to give statistical confidence in election results. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is...
Natural gas leak in western Pa. that released methane for 2 weeks stopped
The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks. Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about...
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane again
(Zelienople, PA) — A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its...
Pennsylvania voters were not enthusiastic about Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz, according to new data
Casting his vote this month in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S., Seung Lee happily backed Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection. But when it came to the other top Republican on the ballot, Senate candidate Herschel Walker, he was uneasy. Walker “doesn’t know what...
States differ on how best to spend $26B from settlement in opioid cases
Strife in Ohio highlights the tensions emerging nationwide as settlement funds start flowing. With more than 200 Americans still dying of drug overdoses each day, states are beginning the high-stakes task of deciding how to spend billions of dollars in settlement funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors. Their decisions will have real-world implications for families and communities across the country that have borne the brunt of the opioid crisis.
After midterms, states like Pennsylvania, weighing abortion protections, bans
Democrats hope to use their newfound political control in some states to guarantee that women have access to abortion, while some GOP strongholds may temper their efforts to deepen restrictions after poorer-than-expected results in the midterms. Even after their gains this month, Democrats lack the power to codify abortion rights...
Natural gas leak in western Pa. stopped after 11 days
Company estimates it may have lost 100 million cubic feet of gas a day. A leak at a natural gas storage site in Western Pennsylvania has been stopped after more than a week. The Rager Mountain storage site started spewing natural gas Nov. 6, according to a statement from its owner, Canonsburg, Pa.-based Equitrans Midstream. A crew brought in by the company “successfully flooded the well, which stopped the flow of natural gas,” Equitrans spokeswoman Natalie Cox said in an email.
Grubhub settles with Pennsylvania Attorney General for deceptive practices
Grubhub may have gotten too grubby with Pennsylvanian customers for the Attorney General’s taste. An investigation by the state Attorney General’s office found that Grubhub, a food delivery app, used deceptive practices. The company misled customers and charged higher prices than restaurants. Grubhub will now disclose that it...
Tom Wolf’s Pa. climate program awaits court decision after GOP, industry challenge
The future of Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature climate program is in the hands of Commonwealth Court. The court heard arguments in two cases Wednesday on whether the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is constitutional. Attorneys for industry groups and Republican state lawmakers, who oppose Pennsylvania joining RGGI, said it is...
Pennsylvania warns motorists to be on the lookout for snow squalls
While the record-breaking snowstorm that struck western New York this weekend has gotten so much attention, there were places in Pennsylvania where snow squalls made driving hazardous. A snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow that can result in up to two inches of snow in...
The Democratic takeover of the Pa. House will be a little messy to start. Here’s why.
When the Pennsylvania House’s new session begins on Jan. 3, at least one Democratic seat will be vacant — complicating the election of the chamber’s speaker. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Pennsylvania’s risk-limiting election audit, explained.
Pennsylvania is one of 15 states that is checking midterm election results using that style of audit. As part of what will be a routine effort to verify Pennsylvania’s election results, the Department of State has asked counties to perform what’s known as a risk-limiting audit. The Department...
Riley Williams convicted of storming Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 insurrection
A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Riley June Williams was...
How are grocery stores and customers responding to inflation and the turkey shortage this holiday season?
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Inflation is taking a toll on American wallets, particularly in grocery stores, as...
Pennsylvania schools join lawsuit against e-cigarette company JUUL
William Marshall, superintendent of Penn Cambria School District, says vaping isn't just a problem in the high school anymore — they've also seen it in the middle school. More than 40 schools in Pennsylvania have filed lawsuits against e-cigarette company JUUL, saying they’ve been affected by the company’s marketing, which they claim targets young people.
Local organization works to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Central Pennsylvania
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Capital Area Intermediate Unit is hosting a fundraiser this month to bring Dolly...
