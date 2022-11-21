ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WITF

Dimock residents, prosecutors and a utility met to discuss contaminated drinking water

Residents declined comment Monday night as they left the meeting at a high school near Dimock, saying they’d been instructed by a prosecutor not to talk. A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why.

Two state lawmakers ran for reelection while also seeking different elected positions during the midterms. This totally legal strategy will put Pennsylvania House Democrats in a bind come January. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

The post-election review designed to give Pa. voters more confidence in the results, explained

Following the 2022 midterms, all 67 Pennsylvania counties were required to participate in a "risk-limiting audit," which is designed to give statistical confidence in election results. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

States differ on how best to spend $26B from settlement in opioid cases

Strife in Ohio highlights the tensions emerging nationwide as settlement funds start flowing. With more than 200 Americans still dying of drug overdoses each day, states are beginning the high-stakes task of deciding how to spend billions of dollars in settlement funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors. Their decisions will have real-world implications for families and communities across the country that have borne the brunt of the opioid crisis.
OHIO STATE
WITF

Natural gas leak in western Pa. stopped after 11 days

Company estimates it may have lost 100 million cubic feet of gas a day. A leak at a natural gas storage site in Western Pennsylvania has been stopped after more than a week. The Rager Mountain storage site started spewing natural gas Nov. 6, according to a statement from its owner, Canonsburg, Pa.-based Equitrans Midstream. A crew brought in by the company “​​successfully flooded the well, which stopped the flow of natural gas,” Equitrans spokeswoman Natalie Cox said in an email.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania schools join lawsuit against e-cigarette company JUUL

William Marshall, superintendent of Penn Cambria School District, says vaping isn't just a problem in the high school anymore — they've also seen it in the middle school. More than 40 schools in Pennsylvania have filed lawsuits against e-cigarette company JUUL, saying they’ve been affected by the company’s marketing, which they claim targets young people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
