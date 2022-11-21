Read full article on original website
Prep basketball notebook: Moss Point boys headed north
The Moss Point Tigers boys basketball team is taking a trip for the Thanksgiving holidays. Starting Wednesday, the Tigers and top recruit Kedrick Osby will be competing in the five-day, eight-team Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions prep basketball event taking place in Washington, Ill. Washington is in North Central Illinois, just outside of Peoria, Ill.
MHSAA 6A South Championship: Brandon at Ocean Springs at a glance
JACKSON — Only four teams remain in each class in the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs as we head into the semifinal round this weekend. Today, we'll break down the 6A South matchup between preseason No. 1 Brandon and current No. 1 Ocean Springs. Brandon BulldogsRecord: 11-1Head coach: Sam Williams ...
Gators and Greyhounds advance to South State finals
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Led once again by star quarterback Kaden Irving and receiver Dillon Alfred, the Gautier Gators’ passing attack was too much for John Peterson and the run-heavy Vancleave Bulldogs as Gautier took a 42-21 win in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Irving completed...
South State finals feature a rematch and a grudge match
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Gautier will look to avenge an earlier loss to Picayune, while Ocean Springs will look to overcome a longtime nemesis as the two teams seek to claim the South State championship in their respective classifications Friday night. The 10-2 Gators dropped a 48-42 decision to the...
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin trolls WLOX via Tweet
Highlights from St. Martin boys basketball and Gulfport girls basketball. High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit. High School Football Highlights (11-18-22) Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST. Highlights from Ocean Springs, Picayune, Gautier, and Stone. Pair of Harrison...
Mississippi lottery winner starts holiday $50,000 merrier with Powerball win
The holiday season started off right for one Mississippi Lottery winner who claimed a $50,000 prize in the Powerball Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that the player from Biloxi claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same...
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - CLIMB CDC is a nonprofit agency serving high school dropouts, disadvantaged youth, and the unemployed in South Mississippi. One of the organization’s participants went from quitting school to being accepted into a four-year college. Crishun Ross’ path to college is in no way traditional. He...
Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District’s superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman, has announced plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. “Dr. Coleman has led OSSD for the past 10 years, navigating the district through COVID-19 and natural disasters, and oversaw OSSD become one...
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.
People reunite with family at Gulfport Biloxi International Airport
Feed My Sheep is celebrating 39 years of serving folks in need on the Gulf Coast. Jacolbi Rivers spoke with local authorities on some tips. Millions take to the roads to get home for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Noah Noble is live from I-10 where traffic is heavy.
Coast bakery cranks out orders as holiday season begins
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, people held their spots in line for up to 45 minutes in anticipation of Biloxi’s Le Bakery opening its doors for the day. It’s a train of people awaiting their chance to get their hands on Thanksgiving goodies. “Breads, pastries, pies. It’s a...
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” […]
WATCH: GMM celebrates Gulfport live from the Port and Island View
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Gulfport to celebrate the work happening at the Port of Gulfport, check in with the Mississippi Aquarium, build a robot with the award-winning Gulfport High School Robotics Team, and cook up a gourmet breakfast at Island View Casino Resort.
Baggage thieves hit Armstrong Airport
A pair of men are accused of stealing luggage at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, snatching the bags from baggage carousels. The two men are under arrest tonight.
Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman after climbing through bedroom window
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moss Point man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Marion County. Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road. When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old […]
Mississippi family receives clarity 70 years after fatal military plane crash on Alaska glacier
Nearly 70 years ago, a military service plane crashed in remote Alaska, leaving 52 dead, including 22-year-old Thomas Claiborne Thigpen. Thigpen was born in the small Hancock County Community of Santa Rosa on December 31, 1930. He died on November 22, 1952, on a Colony Glacier in Alaska. On board...
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
Island View's Executive Sous Chef Jacqueline Seavey makes an award-winning dish
Sun is shining today. But the raindrops may be falling on Turkey Day. Click and watch the forecast video for details. In Their Shoes: Meet Gary "The Crane Guy" Pitcovich from the Port of Gulfport. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Jaimee takes us inside the operator's cab of a massive...
Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Pascagoula community held a cook-off to support longtime coach Lee Tingle, who is battling a rare neurological brain disease. “Lee’s a lifelong Pascagoula resident,” said Adam Askew, a friend of the Tingle family. “Born and raised here, played baseball here, coached here for more than 20 years. Just a big family name. Done a lot for our kids in this community.”
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
