ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourmshome.com

Prep basketball notebook: Moss Point boys headed north

The Moss Point Tigers boys basketball team is taking a trip for the Thanksgiving holidays. Starting Wednesday, the Tigers and top recruit Kedrick Osby will be competing in the five-day, eight-team Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions prep basketball event taking place in Washington, Ill. Washington is in North Central Illinois, just outside of Peoria, Ill.
MOSS POINT, MS
Mississippi Press

Gators and Greyhounds advance to South State finals

GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Led once again by star quarterback Kaden Irving and receiver Dillon Alfred, the Gautier Gators’ passing attack was too much for John Peterson and the run-heavy Vancleave Bulldogs as Gautier took a 42-21 win in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Irving completed...
GAUTIER, MS
Mississippi Press

South State finals feature a rematch and a grudge match

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Gautier will look to avenge an earlier loss to Picayune, while Ocean Springs will look to overcome a longtime nemesis as the two teams seek to claim the South State championship in their respective classifications Friday night. The 10-2 Gators dropped a 48-42 decision to the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin trolls WLOX via Tweet

Highlights from St. Martin boys basketball and Gulfport girls basketball. High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit. High School Football Highlights (11-18-22) Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST. Highlights from Ocean Springs, Picayune, Gautier, and Stone. Pair of Harrison...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - CLIMB CDC is a nonprofit agency serving high school dropouts, disadvantaged youth, and the unemployed in South Mississippi. One of the organization’s participants went from quitting school to being accepted into a four-year college. Crishun Ross’ path to college is in no way traditional. He...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District’s superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman, has announced plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. “Dr. Coleman has led OSSD for the past 10 years, navigating the district through COVID-19 and natural disasters, and oversaw OSSD become one...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Coast bakery cranks out orders as holiday season begins

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, people held their spots in line for up to 45 minutes in anticipation of Biloxi’s Le Bakery opening its doors for the day. It’s a train of people awaiting their chance to get their hands on Thanksgiving goodies. “Breads, pastries, pies. It’s a...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans.  A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

WATCH: GMM celebrates Gulfport live from the Port and Island View

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Gulfport to celebrate the work happening at the Port of Gulfport, check in with the Mississippi Aquarium, build a robot with the award-winning Gulfport High School Robotics Team, and cook up a gourmet breakfast at Island View Casino Resort.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Pascagoula community held a cook-off to support longtime coach Lee Tingle, who is battling a rare neurological brain disease. “Lee’s a lifelong Pascagoula resident,” said Adam Askew, a friend of the Tingle family. “Born and raised here, played baseball here, coached here for more than 20 years. Just a big family name. Done a lot for our kids in this community.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy