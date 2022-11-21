ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa

In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Alex Padilla's pass with 42 seconds left in the game. To that point, Husker fans would have been on the edge of their seats recalling last week's Wisconsin touchdown with under a minute left in the game. When Kolarevic came down with Padilla's pass, it was all over.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska defeats Iowa for first time since 2014

IOWA CITY — Nebraska football's season ended on a high note. The Huskers snapped a seven-game losing streak to Iowa that dated back to 2015 with a 24-17 Black Friday win at Kinnick Stadium. The victory featured Trey Palmer breaking the Nebraska single-season record for receiving yards and Nebraska's...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Iowa

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Iowa. Nebraska’s not going to win the special teams department taking it easy, so why not go after Iowa punter Tory Taylor for a block?. Taylor is one of the nation’s best punters and...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska volleyball's Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury

The Nebraska volleyball team experienced a significant setback this week after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Knuckles arrived at the Devaney Sports Center ahead of Friday's showdown with Wisconsin using crutches. The Huskers play the No. 3 Badgers at 7 p.m. in a key match for the Big Ten title.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Learning lessons and dispensing tough love, Mickey Joseph took on Nebraska job ‘my way’

LINCOLN – Mickey Joseph strode to the podium Tuesday and rubbed his hands together, seemingly in excitement for the 15 minutes in front of him. The Nebraska interim head coach has never minded or shied away from a reporter’s question, even as the Husker football team, true to form these last six years, has veered away from success and toward losing close games in unimaginably tough ways.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Newsome’s durability and leadership make an impact on Nebraska’s secondary

Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome played 764 snaps opposite Cam Taylor-Britt last season, the second-most on the Huskers' roster. A blossoming sophomore heading into the season, Newsome won a starting job in camp and became a mainstay on Nebraska’s veteran defense. Newsome started all 12 games in 2021 — after...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Matt Rhule's track record of adaptability to be tested in Big Ten

Matt Rhule has known Big Ten football his entire life. Having been born in State College, Pennsylvania, Rhule’s football journey wouldn’t be the same without his hometown Penn State Nittany Lions. As an undersized high school lineman, Rhule’s options for college football were limited. So, he became a...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy