Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer has historic date in winThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa
In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Don't lose sight of Huskers' Black Friday win amid coaching search
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Garrett Nelson began to sob. While embraced in a postgame hug with one of his coaches, the tears streaking down his face began to smudge his eyeblack. No, these weren’t sad tears. They were ones of jubilation, exhilaration and relief. As a kid from...
Kearney Hub
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Alex Padilla's pass with 42 seconds left in the game. To that point, Husker fans would have been on the edge of their seats recalling last week's Wisconsin touchdown with under a minute left in the game. When Kolarevic came down with Padilla's pass, it was all over.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska defeats Iowa for first time since 2014
IOWA CITY — Nebraska football's season ended on a high note. The Huskers snapped a seven-game losing streak to Iowa that dated back to 2015 with a 24-17 Black Friday win at Kinnick Stadium. The victory featured Trey Palmer breaking the Nebraska single-season record for receiving yards and Nebraska's...
Kearney Hub
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawkeyes
Nebraska will look to spoil Iowa's chances of winning the Big Ten West in its annual Black Friday game at Kinnick Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Hawkeyes match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Efficient runs: The last few weeks have...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: With 1 game left, making the most of an otherwise lost Nebraska season
We have reached the inevitable, unceremonious end to Nebraska’s 2022 season. The resolution, whatever and whoever that may be, is on the horizon; there’s only one data point left, one last rodeo: Black Friday against Iowa. How did we get here? This season has felt like a lesson...
Kearney Hub
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Iowa
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Iowa. Nebraska’s not going to win the special teams department taking it easy, so why not go after Iowa punter Tory Taylor for a block?. Taylor is one of the nation’s best punters and...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball's Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury
The Nebraska volleyball team experienced a significant setback this week after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Knuckles arrived at the Devaney Sports Center ahead of Friday's showdown with Wisconsin using crutches. The Huskers play the No. 3 Badgers at 7 p.m. in a key match for the Big Ten title.
Kearney Hub
Learning lessons and dispensing tough love, Mickey Joseph took on Nebraska job ‘my way’
LINCOLN – Mickey Joseph strode to the podium Tuesday and rubbed his hands together, seemingly in excitement for the 15 minutes in front of him. The Nebraska interim head coach has never minded or shied away from a reporter’s question, even as the Husker football team, true to form these last six years, has veered away from success and toward losing close games in unimaginably tough ways.
Kearney Hub
Newsome’s durability and leadership make an impact on Nebraska’s secondary
Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome played 764 snaps opposite Cam Taylor-Britt last season, the second-most on the Huskers' roster. A blossoming sophomore heading into the season, Newsome won a starting job in camp and became a mainstay on Nebraska’s veteran defense. Newsome started all 12 games in 2021 — after...
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Trev Alberts hired the best program builder he could find - Matt Rhule
Trev Alberts wants to build a house. Not a ridiculous house. Not one of those you see on the golf course with eight rooms and five baths and two decks. Something that looks like a small hotel. He wants a big house. Big but sturdy. Sturdy and practical. A house...
Kearney Hub
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
Kearney Hub
Tom Osborne’s ‘cordial’ call with Matt Rhule includes chat about Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule said he crossed an item off his bucket list Saturday morning. “I talked to Coach Osborne,” Nebraska’s new football coach said on ESPN of a conversation with the legendary Husker coach and athletic director. Osborne said Saturday that the call was “cordial” and...
Kearney Hub
Matt Rhule's track record of adaptability to be tested in Big Ten
Matt Rhule has known Big Ten football his entire life. Having been born in State College, Pennsylvania, Rhule’s football journey wouldn’t be the same without his hometown Penn State Nittany Lions. As an undersized high school lineman, Rhule’s options for college football were limited. So, he became a...
Comments / 0