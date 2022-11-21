ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

New Hampshire Bulletin

Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op

The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter.  Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

State proposes $20 million lifeline to rental assistance recipients

A day after the midterm elections, Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara penned a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu outlining an urgent situation. New Hampshire’s rental relief program was ending due to a lack of federal funding, McNamara wrote, and some of the recipients were about to lose their housing. Many of the residents who were receiving rental assistance had been boarded in hotels in stays paid for by the rental relief program. Now, those residents were likely to be kicked out, he wrote.
LEBANON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

NHDOT seeking public input to proposed road safety improvements on a section of Route 25

MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/informational meeting to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed Moultonborough 40639 NH Route 25 project. This project includes solving safety issues associated with the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road along this section of the NH Route 25.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

The Soapbox: Speak up about proposed Nashua asphalt plant proposal

Newport Construction Corporation recently submitted an application to build an asphalt plant in downtown Nashua. The plant would be located at 145 Temple St., which is in a residential neighborhood. In fact, it would be located a mere 100 feet away from the old clothes hanger factor that is being renovated into 88 apartments!
NASHUA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Grappone Ford technician appointed to national Ford technician review panel

BOW — Grappone Ford's Senior Master Technician Brian Tuttle has been named by Ford Motor Company to this year's National Technician Review Panel. After attending the Ford ASSET Program in 1992, Tuttle joined the Grappone Ford team in 2003. When Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group, told staff that she wanted to see Grappone Ford represented on the panel, Tuttle was ready to apply. His role as technical expert on NH’s Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board had just ended, and he was looking for a new challenge.
BOW, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford police help jet confirm safe landing to FAA

GILFORD — Police were called to confirm the safe arrival of a private jet at the Laconia Municipal Airport on Tuesday evening. Police were called at 8:32 p.m. by the FAA facility in Merrimack to confirm whether a Challenger jet had landed at the airport, Lt. Adam VanSteensburg said Wednesday.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Meredith Landing holiday open house on Dec. 8

MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce will host an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4:30-7 p.m., at the new home of Meredith Landing Real Estate, 285 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. Bronwen Donnelly and her team are excited to open the doors of their offices to...
MEREDITH, NH
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire soup kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund

A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Meals on Wheels seeks more volunteer drivers in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Meals on Wheels in New Hampshire delivered more than 1.6 million meals to senior citizens last year, but organizers said they need more help. Meals on Wheels is putting the call out for volunteer drivers statewide. The need is especially great in Manchester and Nashua, where 25 to 30 drivers are needed.
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Northern Essex Community College Begins Offering 8-Week Cannabis Industry Certificate Courses

Northern Essex Community College is taking registrations for three cannabis industry-related certificate courses. It is the first community college in northeastern Massachusetts to offer job training in the industry, offering Advanced Manufacturing Agent, Advanced Dispensary Associate Program and Advanced Cultivation Technician Program. The courses are administered by Ventura, Calif.-based Green Flower.
HAVERHILL, MA
Joel Eisenberg

Family Dollar Store Closing Imminently

Another location is permanently shuttering, likely before year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Laconia Daily Sun, Google.com, and Norwalk Reflector.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center named a NH Healthcare Hero

MEREDITH — New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the Lakes Region, Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, for her leadership to ensure that speech therapy needs of residents are always met.
MEREDITH, NH
WCAX

House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
HANOVER, NH
Boston

Search turns up no sign so far of missing hiker in New Hampshire

Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the plan to hike Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. New Hampshire officials and volunteers resumed their search Tuesday for a 19-year-old hiker, who is more than two days “overdue” returning from her...
WESTFORD, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia cold weather, low-barrier homeless shelter to open

LACONIA — The City of Laconia will have a low-barrier cold weather shelter to offer safety to those who are experiencing homelessness. The initiative is a result of public concern about the growing homelessness issue, and the work of Laconia’s Homelessness Task Force led by Mayor Andrew Hosmer, and recent community-wide discussions led by Laconia Police Detective Eric Adams and Navigating Recovery’s Daisy Pierce.
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
LITTLETON, NH

