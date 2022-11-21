MEREDITH — New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the Lakes Region, Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, for her leadership to ensure that speech therapy needs of residents are always met.

