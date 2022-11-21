Read full article on original website
Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter. Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
State proposes $20 million lifeline to rental assistance recipients
A day after the midterm elections, Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara penned a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu outlining an urgent situation. New Hampshire’s rental relief program was ending due to a lack of federal funding, McNamara wrote, and some of the recipients were about to lose their housing. Many of the residents who were receiving rental assistance had been boarded in hotels in stays paid for by the rental relief program. Now, those residents were likely to be kicked out, he wrote.
NHDOT seeking public input to proposed road safety improvements on a section of Route 25
MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/informational meeting to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed Moultonborough 40639 NH Route 25 project. This project includes solving safety issues associated with the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road along this section of the NH Route 25.
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
The Soapbox: Speak up about proposed Nashua asphalt plant proposal
Newport Construction Corporation recently submitted an application to build an asphalt plant in downtown Nashua. The plant would be located at 145 Temple St., which is in a residential neighborhood. In fact, it would be located a mere 100 feet away from the old clothes hanger factor that is being renovated into 88 apartments!
Grappone Ford technician appointed to national Ford technician review panel
BOW — Grappone Ford's Senior Master Technician Brian Tuttle has been named by Ford Motor Company to this year's National Technician Review Panel. After attending the Ford ASSET Program in 1992, Tuttle joined the Grappone Ford team in 2003. When Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group, told staff that she wanted to see Grappone Ford represented on the panel, Tuttle was ready to apply. His role as technical expert on NH’s Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board had just ended, and he was looking for a new challenge.
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
Gilford police help jet confirm safe landing to FAA
GILFORD — Police were called to confirm the safe arrival of a private jet at the Laconia Municipal Airport on Tuesday evening. Police were called at 8:32 p.m. by the FAA facility in Merrimack to confirm whether a Challenger jet had landed at the airport, Lt. Adam VanSteensburg said Wednesday.
Manchester Ward 6 Republican state representative retains New Hampshire House seat following second recount
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A second recount finished Tuesday night declaring Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne winner of a New Hampshire state representative seat. This came after a superior court judge ruled that a recount of the seat could move forward earlier in the day. Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne...
Meredith Landing holiday open house on Dec. 8
MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce will host an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4:30-7 p.m., at the new home of Meredith Landing Real Estate, 285 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. Bronwen Donnelly and her team are excited to open the doors of their offices to...
New Hampshire soup kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund
A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
Meals on Wheels seeks more volunteer drivers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Meals on Wheels in New Hampshire delivered more than 1.6 million meals to senior citizens last year, but organizers said they need more help. Meals on Wheels is putting the call out for volunteer drivers statewide. The need is especially great in Manchester and Nashua, where 25 to 30 drivers are needed.
Northern Essex Community College Begins Offering 8-Week Cannabis Industry Certificate Courses
Northern Essex Community College is taking registrations for three cannabis industry-related certificate courses. It is the first community college in northeastern Massachusetts to offer job training in the industry, offering Advanced Manufacturing Agent, Advanced Dispensary Associate Program and Advanced Cultivation Technician Program. The courses are administered by Ventura, Calif.-based Green Flower.
Family Dollar Store Closing Imminently
Another location is permanently shuttering, likely before year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Laconia Daily Sun, Google.com, and Norwalk Reflector.
Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center named a NH Healthcare Hero
MEREDITH — New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the Lakes Region, Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, for her leadership to ensure that speech therapy needs of residents are always met.
Is Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
Search turns up no sign so far of missing hiker in New Hampshire
Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the plan to hike Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. New Hampshire officials and volunteers resumed their search Tuesday for a 19-year-old hiker, who is more than two days “overdue” returning from her...
Laconia cold weather, low-barrier homeless shelter to open
LACONIA — The City of Laconia will have a low-barrier cold weather shelter to offer safety to those who are experiencing homelessness. The initiative is a result of public concern about the growing homelessness issue, and the work of Laconia’s Homelessness Task Force led by Mayor Andrew Hosmer, and recent community-wide discussions led by Laconia Police Detective Eric Adams and Navigating Recovery’s Daisy Pierce.
Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
